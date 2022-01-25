Kerala High Court creates history by hearing case at night

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the first time in the history of the judiciary, the Kerala High Court held an online sitting at night on Monday and ordered the seizure of a ship anchored in the Kochi waters after it had refused to pay the amount due to the supplier of water.

Justice Devan Ramachandran created history after conducting the sitting at 11.30 pm. The staff and lawyers also attended the hearing, which was held in virtual mode.

During the hearing that continued into midnight, the Court directed the Registrar to issue an order to seize MV Ocean Rose along with her hull, engines, machinery, boats, bunkers, and equipment after the payment default. The ship was anchored in the waters under Cochin Port. The Court also directed the Deputy Conservator of Cochin Port to effect the arrest of the owners or seizure of the vessel.

ALSO READ | ED conducts raids at Atlas Jewellery stores in connection with money laundering case

The Court passed the order on an admiralty suit (case related to ships, ocean, and sea legal affairs) filed by Grace International Company. According to it, the owner of the vessel owed over Rs 2 crores towards the supply of water to the vessel. The vessel called at the port carrying sulfur meant for FACT in Kochi. The Court ordered the hearing at 11.30 pm as, according to the petitioner, the vessel had scheduled its departure at 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Court also ordered that the warrant of arrest would stand withdrawn in the event of a sum of Rs 2,43,75,000 (nearly Rs 2.44 crores) being deposited towards the payment due to the company along with interest and a cost of Rs 25,000. After execution of arrest, if the vessel is not released by furnishing security within 15 days or if an application for vacating the arrest is not filed, a process will be initiated to auction the vessel within seven days. The Court will hear the matter next on January 27.