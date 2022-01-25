STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court creates history by hearing case at night

Justice Devan Ramachandran created history after conducting the sitting at 11.30 pm. The staff and lawyers also attended the hearing, which was held in virtual mode.

Published: 25th January 2022 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala HC

Kerala HC (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the first time in the history of the judiciary, the Kerala High Court held an online sitting at night on Monday and ordered the seizure of a ship anchored in the Kochi waters after it had refused to pay the amount due to the supplier of water. 

Justice Devan Ramachandran created history after conducting the sitting at 11.30 pm. The staff and lawyers also attended the hearing, which was held in virtual mode.

During the hearing that continued into midnight, the Court directed the Registrar to issue an order to seize MV Ocean Rose along with her hull, engines, machinery, boats, bunkers, and equipment after the payment default. The ship was anchored in the waters under Cochin Port. The Court also directed the Deputy Conservator of Cochin Port to effect the arrest of the owners or seizure of the vessel.

ALSO READ | ED conducts raids at Atlas Jewellery stores in connection with money laundering case

The Court passed the order on an admiralty suit (case related to ships, ocean, and sea legal affairs) filed by Grace International Company. According to it, the owner of the vessel owed over Rs 2 crores towards the supply of water to the vessel. The vessel called at the port carrying sulfur meant for FACT in Kochi. The Court ordered the hearing at 11.30 pm as, according to the petitioner, the vessel had scheduled its departure at 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Court also ordered that the warrant of arrest would stand withdrawn in the event of a sum of Rs 2,43,75,000 (nearly Rs 2.44 crores) being deposited towards the payment due to the company along with interest and a cost of Rs 25,000. After execution of arrest, if the vessel is not released by furnishing security within 15 days or if an application for vacating the arrest is not filed, a process will be initiated to auction the vessel within seven days. The Court will hear the matter next on January 27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Justice Devan Ramachandran MV Ocean Rose
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp