STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No political or extraneous influence in actor assault case: Kerala govt

When the survivor’s petition alleging such attempts came up for hearing, the government supported her plea that the further investigation be carried out under High Court supervision.

Published: 02nd June 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Dileep (File | A Sanesh, EPS)

Malayalam actor Dileep who is a key accused in the actor assault case.(File | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Stating there is no political or other extraneous influence in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case, the state government on Wednesday submitted before the Kerala High Court that the survivor’s apprehension of actor Dileep exerting influence on the political leadership to sabotage the further investigation is baseless.

When the survivor’s petition alleging such attempts came up for hearing, the government supported her plea that the further investigation be carried out under High Court supervision.  “The prosecution is not against the survivor’s request,” the government submitted. The state also said the investigating agency will address the survivor’s apprehensions and grievances “in its correct perspective”.

“The investigation will be finalised as early as possible without leaving any stone unturned,” the government said. The government also pointed out that the change in hash value indicates the memory card and the visuals have been accessed after the last examination of the same by the Forensic Science Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Actor abduction case
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp