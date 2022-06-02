No political or extraneous influence in actor assault case: Kerala govt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Stating there is no political or other extraneous influence in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case, the state government on Wednesday submitted before the Kerala High Court that the survivor’s apprehension of actor Dileep exerting influence on the political leadership to sabotage the further investigation is baseless.

When the survivor’s petition alleging such attempts came up for hearing, the government supported her plea that the further investigation be carried out under High Court supervision. “The prosecution is not against the survivor’s request,” the government submitted. The state also said the investigating agency will address the survivor’s apprehensions and grievances “in its correct perspective”.

“The investigation will be finalised as early as possible without leaving any stone unturned,” the government said. The government also pointed out that the change in hash value indicates the memory card and the visuals have been accessed after the last examination of the same by the Forensic Science Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram.