Kerala: UDF camp elated over Thrikkakara victory; Sudhakaran seeks Pinarayi's resignation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Exuding confidence that the Thrikkakara election victory is an electoral comeback for the Congress, State Congress president K Sudhakaran demanded that 'captain' Pinarayi Vijayan should resign.

Talking to reporters at Kannur District Congress Committee office, Sudhakaran recalled the words of CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan that the Thrikkakara byelection will be a referendum on the left government's performance. He urged that Pinarayi should step down as the people's mandate was against his governance.

A day after Pinarayi celebrated his first year in office in his second innings as the Chief Minister, the entire UDF brigade came out heavily against the ruling front. This is the first major victory for the State Congress leadership under the aegis of Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan after they took over last year.

A victory in Thrikkakara was a do-or-die battle for them against the powerful LDF which saw Pinarayi camping in Kochi with his entire machinery focusing on an upsetting win. The result in Thrikkakara has helped the duo to stand with pride before the beleaguered national Congress leadership. Moreover, it is also a thumping victory against the dissident voices of the veteran KV Thomas and Dominic Presentation.

Satheesan and Sudhakaran were confident from day one when they zeroed in on P T Thomas' widow, Uma Thomas as the candidate that a victory was on the anvil.

"The Thrikkakara byelection outcome poses a question mark on the very existence of the LDF Government. Apart from Kodiyeri, CPM ministered P M Mohammed Riyaz and P Rajeeve too had claimed that the byelection will be an evaluation of the Left Government. Taking a cue from the election mandate, Pinarayi should resign from his Chief Minister role", said Sudhakaran.

The UDF leaders including Congress Working Committee leader A K Antony were unanimous in alleging that the result shows the highhandedness of Pinarayi and his stand in favour of K-Rail. Antony told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that the UDF was united in the campaigning which gave Uma Thomas a thumping victory.

"The people's sentiments against the K-Rail proved crucial. They gave a shock treatment against the LDF's highhandedness. If the LDF Government's first anniversary celebrations were held on June 3, we could have seen the LDF ministers mass crying", said Antony.

Satheesan had anticipated only close to 20, 000 votes. Uma Thomas's historical victory by 25, 015 votes has given the UDF camp its second women MLA.

KPCC headquarters Indira Bhavan which was on a "sleep mode" over the last month has now sported a festive look with cake cutting under the aegis of senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.