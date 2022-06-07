STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gold smuggling: Key accused Swapna Suresh drags Kerala CM's name into the case

She also made allegations about the involvement of the CM's family members, bureaucrats, and ministers in the gold smuggling case.

Published: 07th June 2022 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

Swapna Suresh (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the sensational 2020 case relating to gold smuggling via Thiruvananthapuram airport, on Tuesday, for the first time, referred to the name of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the case. She alleged that heavy vessels, containing "metal objects" were transported from the Consul General's residence in Thiruvananthapuram to Cliff House, the CM's official residence on several occasions, as per the instruction of M Sivasankar, his principal secretary.

Swapna was talking to reporters after giving her statement under 164 CrPC at  Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. She also alleged that during the Chief Minister's tour to UAE in 2016, Sivasankar contacted her and asked her to deliver a bag to UAE, which when scanned contained currency notes.  "For the first time, Sivasankar contacted me saying that Chief Minister has forgotten a bag which should be delivered at Dubai on an emergency basis. The bag was delivered to us and we sent a diplomat to take the bag to UAE. The bag contained currencies as we had a scanner at the consulate in Thiruvananthapuram," she said.  

She also made allegations about the involvement of the CM's family members, bureaucrats, and ministers in the gold smuggling case.

"Following the life threat, I approached the court which recorded my statement. I have also sought protection which will be considered soon. I revealed the involvement of Principal Secretary  Sivasankar, Chief Minister, his wife Kamala, his daughter Reena, his office secretary CM Raveendran, bureaucrat Nalani Netto, and former Minister K T Jaleel. I have given a detailed statement regarding the involvement and what they did at the court. The court has recorded my statement," she said.

Another instance cited by Swapna linking Chief Minister with smuggling activities was the arrival of biriyani vessels. "Surprisingly biriyani vessels which were very heavy and containing some metal objects were transported from Consul General's residence in Jawahar Nagar to Cliff house as per the instruction of Sivasankar in consulate's vehicles several occasions," Swapna said.

ALSO READLife under threat: Swapna Suresh after giving statement

She said she has given details of other incidents as part of the statement. "As my statement is to be used for the investigation, I cannot reveal everything now. When the situation and time permits, I will reveal everything," she said

According to her, she has no agenda to drag anyone to the case. "There are no differences in my statement given now and before. There is an investigation going on and it should be proper. If others are involved, the court and investigation team should hear the accused persons regarding their involvement. The degree of involvement whether it is low or high should be decided by the court," she said.

Earlier, Customs probing currency smuggling case had found that a bag containing currencies was sent to Dubai for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following the instruction of Sivasankar in 2016.  The recent statement of Swapna would be used by ED probing money laundering behind the gold smuggling incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swapna Suresh Key accused in gold smuggling case Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan M Sivasankar Cliff House
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp