Gold smuggling: Key accused Swapna Suresh drags Kerala CM's name into the case

KOCHI: Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the sensational 2020 case relating to gold smuggling via Thiruvananthapuram airport, on Tuesday, for the first time, referred to the name of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the case. She alleged that heavy vessels, containing "metal objects" were transported from the Consul General's residence in Thiruvananthapuram to Cliff House, the CM's official residence on several occasions, as per the instruction of M Sivasankar, his principal secretary.

Swapna was talking to reporters after giving her statement under 164 CrPC at Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. She also alleged that during the Chief Minister's tour to UAE in 2016, Sivasankar contacted her and asked her to deliver a bag to UAE, which when scanned contained currency notes. "For the first time, Sivasankar contacted me saying that Chief Minister has forgotten a bag which should be delivered at Dubai on an emergency basis. The bag was delivered to us and we sent a diplomat to take the bag to UAE. The bag contained currencies as we had a scanner at the consulate in Thiruvananthapuram," she said.

She also made allegations about the involvement of the CM's family members, bureaucrats, and ministers in the gold smuggling case.

"Following the life threat, I approached the court which recorded my statement. I have also sought protection which will be considered soon. I revealed the involvement of Principal Secretary Sivasankar, Chief Minister, his wife Kamala, his daughter Reena, his office secretary CM Raveendran, bureaucrat Nalani Netto, and former Minister K T Jaleel. I have given a detailed statement regarding the involvement and what they did at the court. The court has recorded my statement," she said.

Another instance cited by Swapna linking Chief Minister with smuggling activities was the arrival of biriyani vessels. "Surprisingly biriyani vessels which were very heavy and containing some metal objects were transported from Consul General's residence in Jawahar Nagar to Cliff house as per the instruction of Sivasankar in consulate's vehicles several occasions," Swapna said.

She said she has given details of other incidents as part of the statement. "As my statement is to be used for the investigation, I cannot reveal everything now. When the situation and time permits, I will reveal everything," she said

According to her, she has no agenda to drag anyone to the case. "There are no differences in my statement given now and before. There is an investigation going on and it should be proper. If others are involved, the court and investigation team should hear the accused persons regarding their involvement. The degree of involvement whether it is low or high should be decided by the court," she said.

Earlier, Customs probing currency smuggling case had found that a bag containing currencies was sent to Dubai for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following the instruction of Sivasankar in 2016. The recent statement of Swapna would be used by ED probing money laundering behind the gold smuggling incident.