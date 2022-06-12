STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh's lawyer booked for hurting religious sentiments

Advocate Krishna Raj alleged in a Facebook post that his KSRTC bus driver, who was dressed in Muslim attire was running a bus from Kondotty (in Malappuram district) to Kabul in Afghanistan.

Published: 12th June 2022 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOCHI: Ernakulam Central Police registered a case against gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh's advocate Krishna Raj under Section 295A over a social media post, on June 11.

Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) relates to "deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs." The charge was slapped on him for his Facebook post against a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus driver who was allegedly in a Muslim religious dress.

Krishna Raj alleged in the Facebook post that the driver is running a bus which is from Kondotty (in Malappuram district) to Kabul (in Afghanistan).

The case was registered in a complaint filed by Advocate Anoop VR, who is a Thrissur native.

Gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh had made an emotional appeal before the media here on June 11 in the wake of her lawyer R Krishna Raj's potential arrest saying 'don't hurt people who are around me'.

According to Swapna, it's a deliberate attempt to isolate her. "Why are they attacking me like this. I stick to the statement I gave. Don't hurt people who are around me. Hurt me, please kill me so that the story will get over," she said."Give me chance to live. Why are you doing this to my lawyer also now? Shaj Kiran told us that the lawyer will be affected, the case will be taken against him," she added.

ALSO READGold smuggling: Key accused Swapna Suresh drags Kerala CM's name into the case

The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2020.

Swapna Suresh alleged that in 2016, M Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had asked her to send baggage to Dubai which belonged to Vijayan. However, when the bag was brought to the consulate, it was found that it contained currencies and the entire gold smuggling business had begun from then.

SEE PICS | Protestors demand Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation in gold smuggling case

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala gold smuggling Swapna Suresh KSRTC religion
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp