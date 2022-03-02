STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Information about stranded Malayalis in Ukraine handed over to MEA, Embassy officials: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Those who are yet to enlist with the Norka should register at the earliest, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Published: 02nd March 2022 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said information about Malayalis stranded in the eastern region of Ukraine, which was witnessing a raging battle, was handed over to the External Affairs Ministry and the Indian Embassy there.

Over 3500 people have already registered online and through other means with Norka Roots, the state government's Non-Resident Keralites (NRK) welfare agency, which opened a 24x7 control room at its headquarters here for the same, he said.

Those who are yet to enlist with the Norka should register at the earliest, he said.

ALSO READ: Operation Ganga - 180 Kerala students evacuated from Ukraine to reach Kochi on Wednesday

Stating that his government was ensuring that all Keralites repatriated from the eastern European country get to reach back home safely, he said the Norka officials were working round the clock in Mumbai and Delhi to receive the returnees.

Arrangements have also been made at the four airports in the state for the same, he said in a statement.

As many as 180 students would reach Kochi from Delhi in a chartered flight, arranged by the state government, this evening, he said adding that special vehicles would be arranged for them to reach home in various districts.

ALSO READ: 60 per cent of Indians in Ukraine crossed the borders and are safe - Centre submits to Kerala HC

"180 students will be flown down from Delhi to Kochi in an @AirAsiaIndia chartered flight at 4 pm, by the Govt. of Kerala. We are ensuring that all Keralites repatriated from #Ukraine, reach back safe and sound. Those who are yet to register should do so with @Norka_Roots," Vijayan tweeted earlier in the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Kerala CM Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Attacks Ukraine Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine War Russia Ukraine Crisis Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine Russia
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp