Operation Ganga: 180 Kerala students evacuated from Ukraine to reach Kochi on Wednesday

A chartered Air Asia plane carrying 180 students will leave for Kochi at 4 pm from Delhi, said Saurabh Jain, resident commissioner of Delhi

Published: 02nd March 2022 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Indian students heading to Kharkiv railway station to catch a train to Lviv on Tuesday. From Lviv, they will move towards the Hungary border

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The students from Kerala who reached Delhi from Ukraine as part of Operation Ganga will be flown to Kochi on a chartered plane on Wednesday evening. An Air Asia flight carrying 180 students will leave for Kochi at 4 pm from Delhi, said Saurabh Jain, resident commissioner of Delhi.

There were 37 Malayalee students on the Air India A11942 flight from Bucharest to Delhi last night (March 1). Of these, one student was an expatriate Malayalee and was sent to his parents' house in Abu Dhabi at his own expense, he said in a release.

Students were evacuated from Ukraine via Budapest, Hungary, and Bucharest, Romania. At least 187 Keralites had been safely moved out of Ukraine by Tuesday. Efforts are continuing to evacuate the remaining students from the war zone.

In his tweet, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "We are ensuring that all Keralites repatriated from Ukraine reach back safe and sound. Those who are yet to register should do so with Norka Roots."

The Kerala government has made arrangements to receive returnees from Ukraine in Delhi and Mumbai and repatriate them free of cost. A special team has been assigned at the Kerala House Secretariat to intensify the repatriation process.

The CM urged Malayali students to register at ukraineregistration.norkaroots.org. They can contact Norka Roots at 1 (800) 425-3939. The control room is open 24 hours a day. The information received at the control room is immediately communicated to the Foreign Office and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, the release said.

