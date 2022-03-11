STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
28 new fast track courts for Pocso cases to be set up in Kerala, announces FM in Budget speech

There are already 28 fast track Pocso courts in the state and the rise in the number of crimes against children and the pendency rate of cases have prompted the government to institute more courts

Published: 11th March 2022 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government will set up 28 new fast track special courts in the coming year to deal with Pocso cases. There are already 28 fast track Pocso courts in the state and the rise in number of crimes against children and the pendency rate of cases have prompted the government to institute new fast track courts.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal in his budget speech said Rs 8.5 crore has been provided for this purpose.

The police was allotted Rs 149.47 crore for implementing various schemes, including IT-based innovative projects meant to increase the efficiency of field-level personnel and improving the quality of the services being provided by the department.

Rs 72.5 crore has been earmarked for the modernization of the Fire and Rescue department. The Prisons Department got an allocation of Rs 13 crore for renovation and infrastructure development of prisons.

The government has also paid attention towards the welfare activities of the prisoners. Rs 8 crore has been earmarked for conducting vocational training programmes and welfare activities for prison inmates.

