Kerala govt likely to transfer Thiruvallam custodial death case to CBI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is likely to hand over the Thiruvallam custodial death case to the CBI. Sources privy to police said that a final decision is likely in the next cabinet meeting. Currently, the state crime branch is probing the case. The reason for handing over the case to a central investigation agency is the new findings in the post-mortem examination. The report revealed bruises at 12 parts of 40-year-old P Suresh's body which might have led to a cardiac arrest and death.

This new finding clearly indicated that Suresh was assaulted in police custody. The doctors who conducted the autopsy and relatives of Suresh sought a comprehensive probe into the incident. Earlier, the police had informed that the death occurred due to cardiac arrest and not owing to police assault. However, three police officers attached with Thiruvallam police station were suspended on March 9 for failing to adhere to the procedures while arresting Suresh.

P Subhash, the younger brother of Suresh on Monday came with an allegation that Suresh was murdered by the police. "There were bruises all over his body. Suresh was beaten to death by the police. The legal battle will continue till the culprits are punished, " he said.

Although the accused died of a heart attack, the doctors who performed the post-mortem said that the bruises on Suresh's body may have accelerated his heart attack. The doctors also informed the police that an investigation was needed into the bruises on Suresh's body.

Meanwhile, the statement of those arrested along with Suresh in Thiruvallam that Suresh was not beaten in police custody. The statements of the four suspects were recorded in the Neyyattinkara magistrate court. They testified when they were produced and transferred to the hospital. However, Suresh's brother said that the suspects had told the crime branch that the police had beaten them.

Speaking to TNIE, G Sparjan Kumar, City police commissioner, said that the crime branch probe is in progress and they will find out if there was custodial torture by the police.

"The probe is going on. If they find that there was a police assault, then I will take further action. However, I am not aware of any move to hand over this case to the CBI. " he said.

Two weeks ago, the state crime branch took over the investigation. The decision taken by the police was in line with the existing rules that mandate a Crime Branch probe in cases of the death of suspects in police custody. Crime sub-inspector Vaisakh V S, law and order sub-inspector Bipinprakash and grade SI Sajeev K were the suspended officers. Inspector Suresh V Nair has also been served a memo seeking an explanation for failing to stick to the procedures.

Suresh died on February 28 after being taken into custody for allegedly harassing a couple and another woman along with his four other accomplices at Judgekunnu on February 27. The police claimed that Suresh died of cardiac arrest, while his relatives alleged it was a case of custodial murder.

The post - mortem examination was conducted in the presence of a magistrate. The initial probe had also found that it was not recorded in the General Diary when the accused were taken into custody at night and taken for medical examination.