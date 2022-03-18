STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees

The government has decided to allow seven-day work from home instead of seven-day special casual leave for Covid positive employees.

Published: 18th March 2022 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has decided to allow seven-day work from home instead of seven-day special casual leave for Covid positive employees.

The employees who are not eligible for the work from home option will get five-day special leave that includes holidays as well. The employees shall take an antigen test after five days and attend office if the result is negative.

If they continue to remain positive they can avail two days of other eligible leave and attend office the next day, according to the order issued by the Disaster Management Department.

WATCH |

The order shall be applicable to employees working in government, semi-government, public sector units and private institutions.

ALSO READ | Weekly Covid infection rate dips further in Kerala

During March 10 – March 16, the average active cases were 9084 out of them, an average of 2.2% only were admitted in oxygen beds, and 1.9% were in ICU. Out of the total 6998 cases, only 9.6% of the active cases are admitted in hospitals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 disaster management department Work from home
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp