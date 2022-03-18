COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has decided to allow seven-day work from home instead of seven-day special casual leave for Covid positive employees.

The employees who are not eligible for the work from home option will get five-day special leave that includes holidays as well. The employees shall take an antigen test after five days and attend office if the result is negative.

If they continue to remain positive they can avail two days of other eligible leave and attend office the next day, according to the order issued by the Disaster Management Department.

WATCH |

The order shall be applicable to employees working in government, semi-government, public sector units and private institutions.

ALSO READ | Weekly Covid infection rate dips further in Kerala

During March 10 – March 16, the average active cases were 9084 out of them, an average of 2.2% only were admitted in oxygen beds, and 1.9% were in ICU. Out of the total 6998 cases, only 9.6% of the active cases are admitted in hospitals.