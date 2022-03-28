Atheist dancer denied stage at Kerala temple festival

Manoj Viswanathan By

KOCHI: One community ostracised her for pursuing her dream as a classical dancer. And another community denied her a stage for not being a member of the religion.

She never wanted to shake up the grounds of tradition or break down the walls of religion, but 27-year-old Mansiya V P, a research scholar in Bharathanatyam has been a victim of religious apartheid.

Born in a traditional Muslim family in Malappuram, Mansiya had to renounce her religion as the clerics denied her mother Amina a burial in the Qabarsthan because her daughters were dancers. On Sunday, Mansiya received another shock as an official from Koodalmanikyam Temple in Irinjalakuda informed her she cannot perform at the National festival of Dance and Music organised by the temple because she was not a Hindu.

Mansiya had applied to perform at the 10-day National festival scheduled to be held from April 15 to 25.

"I was informed about the festival through an email message and I applied along with a detailed resume. An official from the temple called me over phone to confirm my participation in the festival and had informed that the biodata was very impressive. Never did anyone ask about my religion before fixing my programme from 4 pm to 5 pm on April 21. As they knew my husband Shyam Kalyan, who is a musician, they printed my name in the invitation as Mansiya Shyam Kalyan," she said.

According to Mansiya, an official from the temple rang her up on Sunday and informed that she cannot perform at the temple festival as she was not a practising Hindu.

"The person who called me informed me that the temple does not allow non-Hindus to perform dance. He asked why didn't I change my religion after marrying a Hindu. The family members of my husband are Hindus but they never imposed their religion on me. For the temple authorities, tradition is bigger than art. I am neither a Hindu nor a Muslim. Is there no space for a non-believer in this society?" asked Mansiya, sharing her agony.

Responding to the controversy, Koodalmanikyam Devaswom chairman Pradeep Menon said he was only following the temple tradition.

"The festival is being held on the temple premises and the temple does not allow non-Hindus on the premises. In the advertisement published in newspapers, we had invited applications from Hindu performing artists. Mansiya did not mention her religion in the application, but we had included her in the list of performers. The programme was fixed for April 21. While signing the agreement, she didn't answer the clause regarding her religion. We asked her whether she is a Hindu and Mansiya said she doesn’t follow any religion. As she has married a Hindu we asked whether she has converted to Hinduism after marriage and her response was negative. We are sorry to deny her the opportunity but we have to follow the age-old tradition of the temple," he said.

Mansiya's mother Amina who died at a young age was a lover of classical art forms and she was keen to get her two daughters -- Mansiya and Rubiya -- trained in Bharathanatyam, Mohiniyattom, Kathakali and Kerala Nadanam.

The girls pursued her dream and both excelled on stage. But the community didn't entertain the violation of religious restrictions. When Amina was fighting cancer, the religious clerics denied a letter from the Mahal committee to avail financial assistance from abroad for treatment. Amina was denied a space at the local Qabarsthan and was buried at her native place. But Mansiya's father Alavikutty was morally strong and supported the girls to pursue their passion.



Rubiya completed her post graduation in Bharathanatyam and obtained a job in Lucknow University.

Mansiya who won the Kalathilakam trophy at the state school youth festival secured her MA in Bharathanatyam from Madras University and pursued M.Phil at Kerala Kalamandalam. Presently she is a research scholar art Kalamandalam.