Hate speech: Former MLA PC George arrested by Kerala police, let off on conditional bail 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fort Police on Sunday morning took Kerala Janapaksham leader and former MLA PC George into custody from his residence in Erattupetta in connection with his hate speech at Ananthapuri Hindu Sammelan on Friday.

The Fort Police on Sunday morning took George into custody from his residence in Erattupetta in Kottayam. He was produced at the residence of the Judicial First Class Magistrate who allowed him bail on strict conditions.

Speaking to reporters after his release on bail, George said the magistrate allowed him bail on the conditions that he will not influence witnesses or make any hate speeches. The former MLA said he stands firm on what he said in his controversial speech.

"My arrest is Pinarayi Vijayan's Ramzan gift to Islamic fundamentalists," he said.

George was initially charged under non-bailable IPC section 153 A, which pertains to delivering a speech that deals with promoting enmity between two groups by words either spoken or written. An imprisonment of up to three years and a fine is the prescribed punishment for this non-bailable offence.

On reaching Thiruvananthapuram, an additional charge under Section 295 A (for deliberate and malicious act, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) was also slapped on him.

Sources said DGP Anil Kant directed the city police commissioner to register the FIR after he had received as many as 20 complaints against George, which said his speech was aimed at creating a communal divide and spreading hatred against believers of a particular religion.

Earlier, activists of CPM's youth wing DYFI waved black flags and staged a protest as George's car, accompanied by police vehicles,.entered the Additional Reserve (AR) police camp.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan reached the AR police camp to visit George but he was denied permission to enter the premises. Speaking to reporters outside the police camp, Muraleedharan criticised the LDF government for adopting "double standards."

ALSO READ | P C George booked as hate speech backfires

"The CPM-led government holds the view that anti-national statements can be allowed. But it was quick in arresting PC George for his remarks. The government is showing undue haste in this matter when religious extremists who hack BJP workers are roaming free," he said.

The former MLA's son Shone George, who was following his father on his journey, said the comments made during the speech were George's personal opinion and it was up to the court to decide whether it was right or not.