Inspection at eateries in Kerala, guidelines soon to run shawarma joints

Shainu Mohan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The authorities have started getting strict with eateries and trucks selling “high risk” meat-based items in the aftermath of the death of a 16-year-old girl in Kasaragod after consuming rotten shawarma. With more reports of food poisoning coming in, food safety department’s squads carried out surprise inspections at eateries across the state, and destroyed 105kg of stale meat. They also seized stale mayonnaise and milk, and sealed 19 eateries citing violations.

On Monday, Health Minister Veena George asked the food safety commissioner to prepare a set of safety guidelines for shawarma joints. “All outlets will have to abide by these guidelines to ensure cleanliness and safety,” she said. “Only machines that ensure proper cooking of meat at prescribed temperature will be allowed to prepare shawarma,” Veena said. She directed the Kasaragod district medical officer to provide free treatment to all who have been admitted with food poisoning after consuming shawarma from a cool drinks bar at Cheruvathoor.

Govt plans restaurant reforms

A senior food safety official said the department is planning to bring in more reforms for food joints.

“Raw eggs and uncooked meat are not safe for consumption. Only pasteurised eggs should be used for making mayonnaise. While giving parcels, the eateries should specify the timeframe to consume the food. We will come up with the new guidelines soon,” said the official.

Food safety officials carried out around 192 inspections on Monday. “We are compounding fines for violation of food safety norms. We will continue the inspection,” said the official. Dr Anish T S, assistant professor (community medicine) at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, said salmonella bacteria can be found in stale meat.

“Heating or cooking of contaminated meat will not kill bacteria, but it will multiply and the toxicity level in such food will increase as time passes. Refrigeration will not kill the bacteria. So it’s not safe to consume such food,” said Anish. He said a lack of awareness among the public and food handlers was a major issue. “Enforcement, training of food handlers and awareness are the key to prevent such diseases. Food handlers, for instance, should not touch cooked food before serving,” Anish added.