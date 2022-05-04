STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

‘Not usual loose motion’: Doctor warns of ‘killer’ shigella contagion

Shigellosis or shigella bacteria infection killed Devananda (16), who was hospitalised after having shawarma, said Kasaragod district medical officer Dr A V Ramdas.

Published: 04th May 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Shigellosis or shigella bacteria infection killed Devananda (16), who was hospitalised after having shawarma, said Kasaragod district medical officer Dr A V Ramdas. At least 52 persons had fallen sick after eating shawarma from Ideal snacks bar in Cheruvathur on April 29 and 30. Devananda, according to the police, had shawarma from the eatery on both days. 

Of the 51 persons under treatment, seven were at intensive care units in three hospitals, said Dr Ramdas. The presence of shigella was established after samples of blood and stools of the food-poisoning victims were tested at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, he added.

Most of the patients under treatment were in the 10-20 age group. The youngest victim was a  2.5-year-old girl, and the oldest was a 39-year-old man. Shigellosis is very contagious and the public should maintain eating and food hygiene, Dr Ramdas cautioned.

 What is shigellosis?
Shigellosis is an intestinal infection caused by the shigella family of bacteria, explained Kasaragod district medical officer Dr A V Ramdas. Diarrhoea is the main symptom of the infection. “This is more serious than the usual loose-motion,” he said. It can spread by consuming unclean water, spoilt food, unwashed fruits and vegetables, or closely interacting with shigella-infected persons, he said. The infection can be fatal for children below the age of five years and those with weak immunity. “If the public is not careful, shigella can spread very quickly,” he said. Symptoms: Diarrhoea, stomach pain, fever, vomiting, fatigue, and blood in stools are a few common symptoms of the infection. 

Police make third arrest, issue lookout notice
The Kasaragod police have arrested the manager of the outlet, Ahmed, and issued a lookout circular against shop owner Kunhahamed, who had left for Dubai before the cases of food poisoning came to light. Officers had earlier arrested the shawarma-maker Sandesh Rai and Anex M, a junior partner of the snacks bar, and charged them with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Both were remanded in judicial custody. In the early hours of Monday, unidentified persons had set on fire a Maruti Omni van belonging to the snacks bar. A mob also threw stones at the shop, breaking its window panes. Chandera police registered a case in connection with the arson attack.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
shigella
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp