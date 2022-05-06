Rs 43 lakh cheating case against Malayalam actor Dharmajan Bolgatty

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam City Police have booked a case against actor Dharmajan Bolgatty and ten others for allegedly cheating a businessman to the tune of Rs 43.30 lakh after offering him a franchise of his fresh fish outlet.

The case was registered by Ernakulam Central police based on a complaint lodged by Asif Puthukkattil Aliyar, a native of Muvattupuzha, who was allegedly offered a franchise of Dharmoo's Fish Hub at Kothamangalam in 2019.

Asif started the franchise of Dharmoo's Fish Hub at Kothamangalam on November 16, 2019. As per the agreement, Dharmoo's Fish Hub had to deliver fish to the outlet. However, Asif was forced to down the shutters of the outlet in March 2020 as the accused persons stopped supplying fish.

The police booked a case for criminal breach of trust and cheating against 11 persons, including Dharmajan on Thursday night. As per the FIR, the accused persons persuaded the complainant to invest in the franchise of Dharmoo's Fish Hub.

According to the police, Asif had approached a district court with the complaint which directed the police to register an FIR and conduct an investigation.

"We have charged non-bailable offences against the accused persons and they will be summoned for interrogation soon. Based on the investigation, we will decide whether the accused persons have to be arrested or not. A detailed statement of the complaint will be recorded soon. We are also checking the bank transaction made by the complainant to the accused persons," a police officer said.

Dharmajan is the first accused in the case. Other accused persons are- Kishore Kumar PV, Taj Kadeypparambil, Lijesh, Shijil, Jose, Grandy, Fijol, Jayan, Nibin and Febin. As per the complaint, the third accused Taj Kadeypparambil had taken Rs 10,000 as advance on May 12, 2019, from Asif. Later, the complainant gave Rs 43.30 lakh by cash and through bank fund transfers.

ALSO READ | Art my livelihood, politics not for making money: Dharmajan Bolgatty

Dharmajan started his career as a stand-up comedian and became popular through TV shows and stage programmes before entering Mollywood through the movie Paapi Appacha in 2010. He has acted in more than 60 Malayalam movies.

Dharmajan launched his fresh fish supermarket- Dharmoo's Fish Hub in 2018. He contested the state assembly election as a Congress candidate from the Balussery Assembly constituency but was defeated by LDF candidate Sachin Dev.