STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Vismaya's husband Kiran gets ten-year jail term for dowry harassment, abetment of suicide

Vismaya's mother Sajitha expressed resentment over the verdict. "He was to be awarded life imprisonment for the act he committed against my daughter. We'll go for appeal in a higher court," she said.

Published: 24th May 2022 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Vismaya’s father Thrivikraman Nair conveying his gratitude to prosecutor  G Mohanraj at Kollam Additional Sessions Court on Monday | Express

Vismaya’s father Thrivikraman Nair conveying his gratitude to prosecutor  G Mohanraj at Kollam Additional Sessions Court on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Kollam Additional Session Court on Tuesday awarded ten years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 12.55 lakh on S Kiran Kumar, 31, in the Vismaya case. Earlier, the court had pronounced the accused guilty of abetting his wife Vismaya's suicide.

Vismaya's mother Sajitha expressed resentment over the verdict. "He was to be awarded life imprisonment for the act he committed against my daughter. We will go for appeal in the higher court," she added.

Pronouncing the quantum of sentence, judge Sujith KN sentenced the accused to a ten-year term for the offence under IPC 304(B) (Dowry death). The court further awarded imprisonment for six years and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh under IPC 306 (Abetment to suicide) and an additional two years imprisonment and Rs 50,000 fine under IPC 498A (Dowry harassment).

ALSO READ: My daughter has finally got justice she deserved: Vismaya’s father

For other sections under the Dowry Prohibition Act, he was awarded a six-year term and a Rs 10 lakh fine (section 3) and a one-year term and Rs 5000 fine (section 4). The sentence will run concurrently.

Of the total fine amount, Rs 2 lakh is to be shared with Vismaya's parents as compensation.

"Fully satisfied with the court verdict as he has been awarded the maximum punishment under all charges," said public prosecutor G Mohanraj. He will be serving the imprisonment punishment concurrently," he added.

Kiran requested the court to consider his age. Also, he is the lone support of his family. "My father is suffering from memory loss and he cannot take care of himself. I am innocent in this case and have done nothing wrong. Vismaya has committed suicide," said Kiran to the court.

However, the prosecution said the verdict should not be against an individual. Instead it should be a strong message to society. This should be used as a reference for others in future, said Mohanraj. "The convict is not a common man, he is a government employee. One who is bound to uphold the law was the one who broke it. Hence, this suicide case should be considered equivalent to murder," he added.

Meanwhile, the defence lawyer said Kiran should not be given life sentence as he has no criminal background. "Highlighting similar cases from other states, the defence lawyer said the maximum punishment pronounced by the Supreme Court in similar cases including a case in UP where a police officer murdered his wife is 10 years imprisonment," said Prathapa Chandran Pillai, who appeared for the accused.

Vismaya, a 24-year-old student of Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, was found hanging in the bathroom of her husband’s house in Sasthamcotta on June 21 under mysterious circumstances after she had complained of dowry harassment.

The prosecution produced as many as 41 witnesses and 118 documents in the court during the trial.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vismaya case Kollam Dowry
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp