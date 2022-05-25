Actor abduction case: CPM sees red at timing of survivor’s petition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The survivor’s petition in the High Court alleging high-level political interference to derail the probe in the actor abduction and sexual assault case has sent ripples in Thrikkakara bypoll with CPM crying foul over its timing.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and LDF convenor E PJayarajan alleged on Tuesday that the petition was aimed at helping the UDF in the byelection.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured the survivor that she will get justice and reminded her how the police ensured punishment for the guilty in Jisha, Uthara and Vismaya cases. Pinarayi said the allegations of interference in probe were part of a misinformation campaign unleashed by the UDF due to fear of defeat in Thrikkakara.

“The verdict in Vismaya case underscores the relentless efforts of the LDF government in ensuring safety of women. The government had made strong interventions in the investigation of the actor abuse case from the very beginning. Had the state been not under the LDF rule, the accused would have walked free. The arrest of the key accused made it clear that the government will not succumb under pressure. Police did not hesitate to arrest the key accused and the government has given a free hand to the police to continue with the investigation,” he said.The CM reminded the survivor that all her demands, including establishing a special court for trial, appointment of a woman judge and a prosecutor of her choice were accepted, he said.

Jayarajan: Plea filed at a time when byelection campaigning is at its peak

Earlier, Jayarajan said the petition is filed at a time when campaigning for the byelection is at its peak. Nobody has complained about lapses in the police investigation. If there is any lapse on the part of the police, the government will take stringent action. He expressed doubts that the UDF is using the survivor for political gains. Kodiyeri echoed Jayarajan’s doubts about the timing of the petition. The state government stands with the survivor, he said. Kodiyeri alleged that UDF is raising allegations in the actor abuse case eyeing political gains in the byelection.

Commenting on the petition, former electricity minister M M Mani told a news channel that it’s an ignominious case. The government has noting to do as the case is under the consideration of the court. “If we go for a deep analysis, there are many things that cannot be discussed in public,” he said.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said CPM leaders are adding to the trauma of the survivor by insulting her. The government which claims to be running with the hare is actually hunting with the hound. The government has intervened to derail the investigation. The survivor approached the High Court on Monday alleging that the state government, which supported the victim in the initial stage, later backtracked from its constitutional and legal commitment of conducting a free, fair and full-fledged probe under the influence of eighth accused Dileep.