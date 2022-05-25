STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala actor assault case: UDF complains with women's panel 'anti-survivor remarks' of Left leaders

Mahila Congress State president and Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather filed a complaint before the State Women's Commission against the Left leaders for making comments against the woman actor in the case.

Published: 25th May 2022 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Jebi Mather

Jebi Mather

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has approached the Women's Commission seeking action against the ruling Left front leaders for their remarks against the survivor in the actor assault case.

Mahila Congress State president and Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather filed a complaint before the State Women's Commission against the Left leaders for making comments against the woman actor in the case.

In the complaint, Jebi alleged that CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, transport minister Antony Raju and former power minister M M Mani had insulted womanhood through their statements. Seeking action against them, Jebi claimed that the Left leaders tried to politicise the demand by the woman actor, who recently approached the High Court alleging foul play in the investigation of the sensational case.

ALSO READActor abduction case: CPM sees red at timing of survivor’s petition

"The LDF leaders had resorted to measures aimed at defaming women. It should be recalled that the survivor is facing serious issues when these leaders tried to belittle her situation by politicising it. The State Women's Commission should take action against the LDF leaders", said Jebi Mather in her complaint.

The complaint by the survivor in the actor assault case has become a major point of discussion in the campaign for the forthcoming Thrikkakkara byelection. Congress MLA PT Thomas, whose demise necessitated the by-poll, was leading the fight to ensure justice for the survivor in the assault case. 

