Actor abduction case: Survivor’s volte-face, says never blamed Kerala govt

KOCHI: In a U-turn, the survivor in the actor abduction and sexual assault case claimed on Wednesday that she had never said that the state government did not support her in her fight for justice. The turnaround came a day ahead of her scheduled meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.



“In the petition, I never said the government is not supporting me. The only concerns that I raised in my petition were regarding the fate of the investigation because all reports coming in the media said that the investigation has come to a standstill. That was the trigger for my worry and my petition before the High Court,” the survivor told TNIE.

However, this contradicts her statement in the petition, which came up for hearing on Monday, that said “the government of Kerala which gave support to the cause of the petitioner/victim at the initial stages, and allowed a fair investigation in the case by police officers of high integrity and took credit of the investigation politically has backtracked from its constitutional legal commitment of conducting a free, fair and complete probe in the case.”

The survivor is meeting the CM at the state secretariat on Thursday morning. Even though she refused to divulge the points she would discuss with Pinarayi, the survivor said “I’ll be raising my concerns on the path that the investigation is taking.”

She said, “In the petition, I had sought further support from the government in completing the investigation. The present scenario is such that nothing is happening on the investigation side of the case. It has been said that the investigation has to be completed by May 31. But I am worried that it has come to a standstill.”

