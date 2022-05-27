STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Actor abduction case: Court denied nod for memory card reanalysis, but prosecution unaware

The police had moved the plea saying that checking the file properties of the card’s contents would reveal who accessed it illegally.

Published: 27th May 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Dileep (File | A Sanesh, EPS)

Malayalam actor Dileep (File | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court had on May 9 dismissed the police’s petition to send the memory card containing visuals of the assault on the actor in 2017 for forensic examination again. However, the prosecution had no idea about it. It was the court, while considering the petition to cancel the bail of actor Dileep on Thursday, that reminded the prosecution that its request to send the card to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) again – to check if anyone had accessed it illegally – had been denied.

The police had moved the plea saying that checking the file properties of the card’s contents would reveal who accessed it illegally. It alleged Dileep had seen the visuals. The court had denied the nod saying the FSL expert who analysed the card in 2018 had already been examined as witness during trial. It had observed that the expert had provided a detailed report saying all the content, including file properties, had been extracted for analysis in 2018. 

On Thursday, the court asked why it had not yet claimed the court order, a copy of which had been sent to the Nedumbassery SHO via post. The court also heard the audio clips produced by the prosecution to claim that Dileep had influenced witnesses in the case. The clips, which included recordings of conversations of Dileep, his brother Anoop and brother-in-law Suraj were played in open court. The court will continue examination of the clips on May 31 and will hear Dileep’s lawyers in connection with the prosecution’s bail cancellation petition the same day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dileep Actor abduction case
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp