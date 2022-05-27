Actor abduction case: Court denied nod for memory card reanalysis, but prosecution unaware

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court had on May 9 dismissed the police’s petition to send the memory card containing visuals of the assault on the actor in 2017 for forensic examination again. However, the prosecution had no idea about it. It was the court, while considering the petition to cancel the bail of actor Dileep on Thursday, that reminded the prosecution that its request to send the card to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) again – to check if anyone had accessed it illegally – had been denied.

The police had moved the plea saying that checking the file properties of the card’s contents would reveal who accessed it illegally. It alleged Dileep had seen the visuals. The court had denied the nod saying the FSL expert who analysed the card in 2018 had already been examined as witness during trial. It had observed that the expert had provided a detailed report saying all the content, including file properties, had been extracted for analysis in 2018.

On Thursday, the court asked why it had not yet claimed the court order, a copy of which had been sent to the Nedumbassery SHO via post. The court also heard the audio clips produced by the prosecution to claim that Dileep had influenced witnesses in the case. The clips, which included recordings of conversations of Dileep, his brother Anoop and brother-in-law Suraj were played in open court. The court will continue examination of the clips on May 31 and will hear Dileep’s lawyers in connection with the prosecution’s bail cancellation petition the same day.