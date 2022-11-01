Kin of Kerala woman accused of poisoning male friend arrested; case may go to TN police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch probing the sensational Sharon Raj murder case is likely to handover the case to the Tamil Nadu police. The 23-year-old man, a native of Prassala in Thiruvananthapuram, was allegedly given poison by Greeshma at her residence at Ramavarman Chirai in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari after he refused to break up with her.

The accused allegedly confessed to poisoning Sharon as she wanted to end their relationship.

The Crime Branch sources said they will complete the preliminary investigation and the TN police would most likely would take over the probe.

"We have made a strong beginning in the probe. The follow-up might be done by the Tamil Nadu police. The courts also will change as instead of Kerala courts it will be TN courts that will handle the case once it's transferred to TN police," said a senior officer.

The officer added that they have so far acted in accordance with the opinion provided by legal experts.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch have arrested accused Greeshma's mother and uncle for allegedly helping her in destroying evidence.

Sindhu and Nirmal Kumar were arrested and taken to Ramavarman Chira.

Meanwhile, sleuths said they recovered the bottle in which the herbicide that was used to murder Sharon was kept. The bottle was reportedly found from bushes near a pond.

It was Nirmal, Greeshma's uncle, who allegedly threw the bottle near the pond.

Hours prior to 22-year-old Greeshma's arrest on Monday afternoon, she had attempted suicide by drinking a disinfectant or similar solution kept in the toilet of the Nedumangad police station when she was taken to the washroom.

Presently, she is remanded in the hospital where she was admitted.

She had graduated from the Muslim Arts College at Thiruvithamcode in Tamil Nadu and was a university rank holder in BA English.

She had allegedly served an Ayurvedic decoction laced with pesticide to Sharon after inviting him to her house on October 14.

Sharon died on October 25 after undergoing treatment at the medical college for over 10 days.

Greeshma and Sharon's relationship ended in February, but the latter was not ready to back off from the relationship, police said.

"Her marriage was fixed with another person. She later tried to avoid him in many ways. But since nothing worked out, she decided to eliminate him. That's what we understand from her statements," police said.

In his dying declaration, Sharon did not mention anything about Greeshma or her role in the poisoning. A magistrate recorded his statement on October 20.

(With additional inputs from PTI)

