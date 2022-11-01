Sharon death: Greeshma’s mother, uncle booked for destroying proof

Home States Kerala

Greeshma and Sharon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:    The crime branch probing the death of Sharon Raj has registered a case against the mother and uncle of key accused Greeshma for destroying evidence. On Monday, the police recorded the arrest of Greeshma,22, who was taken into custody on Sunday for the alleged murder of the 23-year-old Parassala native by poisoning him. Crime branch sources said Greeshma’s mother and uncle came to know about the murder from her and then tried to destroy evidence to save her.

“After Sharon was poisoned and hospitalised, Greeshma’s mother developed some doubts. Her mother and uncle talked to Greeshma, who in turn told them about the incident. The two then disposed of the bottle in which the herbicide was kept,” said an officer.

The officer, however, added that they were not part of the conspiracy. Meanwhile, in a major security lapse from the side of the police, Greeshma attempted suicide by consuming floor cleaning chemicals kept in the bathroom of the Nedumangadu police station. Her condition, however, is stable.

Following the incident, rural district police chief D Shilpa suspended women civil police officers, Suma and Gayathri, for dereliction of duty. Greeshma was brought to the Nedumangadu station on Sunday night and a bathroom was made ready for her use. Hazardous materials such as floor-cleaning chemicals were removed from that bathroom to avoid any untoward incident. Greeshma was reportedly left under the observation of four women officers.

However, when she requested to be taken to the toilet, the two women officers escorted her to another bathroom located outside the station. Greeshma allegedly consumed the chemical that was kept there.
Shilpa said Greeshma will be taken for evidence collection when her mental and physical health return to normal.

The probe team on Sunday claimed that Greeshma confessed to poisoning the youth as she wanted to end their relationship. She admitted to the crime during interrogation on Sunday, five days after Sharon died of multiple organ failure at Medical College Hospital on October 25. He had fallen ill after drinking a concoction allegedly prepared by Greeshma on October 14. ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajithkumar said Greeshma used Kapiq, a herbicide, that her uncle had purchased for agricultural purposes.

