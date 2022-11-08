Home States Kerala

Letter row: Protests against Mayor Arya Rajendran continue on second day

Two KSU workers were arrested by the police for waving black flags at the Mayor when she started from her residence at Mudavanmugal.

Published: 08th November 2022 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Congress protest in front of City corporation office on Tuesday

Congress protest in front of City corporation office on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Protests against Mayor S Arya Rajendran in connection with the letter row continued on the second day at the corporation office demanding her resignation

BJP councillors protested by laying siege in front of the Mayor's office and the office of DR Anil, Works Standing Committee chairman from 10 am. Congress leaders staged a protest in front of the corporation office on Tuesday. 

Two KSU workers were arrested by the police for waving black flags at the Mayor when she started from her residence at Mudavanmugal. When she entered the official vehicle, a KSU worker rushed into the vehicle raising slogans against her and waving the flag. Soon, the local CPM workers stationed at the spot manhandled him and handed him over to the police.  

Crime branch likely to record the statement of Mayor

The Crime Branch team which took over the probe is likely to record the Mayor's statement today. On Monday, the state police ordered a Crime Branch investigation on the complaint of Thiruvananthapuram Mayor  S Arya Rajendran. This is in connection with the allegations against her for sending a letter to CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavoor Nagappan seeking a list from the party to appoint contract workers in the corporation.

Denying any wrongdoing on her part, Mayor S Arya Rajendran on Sunday called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his official residence and handed over a complaint seeking a comprehensive probe on the letter row. State Police Chief Anil Kant was also present in the residence and he was directed to initiate an investigation.

However, the Mayor reiterated that she neither signed nor sent any letter to CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan dated November 1 seeking a list of party workers for the contractual appointment in 295 vacancies. She also said the investigation should reveal whether the letter is forged or not. When asked about the involvement of any of her staff, she has denied and defended them saying that all of her staff were trust-worthy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayor Arya Rajendran Anavoor Nagappan Letter row
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp