Letter row: Protests against Mayor Arya Rajendran continue on second day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Protests against Mayor S Arya Rajendran in connection with the letter row continued on the second day at the corporation office demanding her resignation

BJP councillors protested by laying siege in front of the Mayor's office and the office of DR Anil, Works Standing Committee chairman from 10 am. Congress leaders staged a protest in front of the corporation office on Tuesday.

Two KSU workers were arrested by the police for waving black flags at the Mayor when she started from her residence at Mudavanmugal. When she entered the official vehicle, a KSU worker rushed into the vehicle raising slogans against her and waving the flag. Soon, the local CPM workers stationed at the spot manhandled him and handed him over to the police.



Crime branch likely to record the statement of Mayor



The Crime Branch team which took over the probe is likely to record the Mayor's statement today. On Monday, the state police ordered a Crime Branch investigation on the complaint of Thiruvananthapuram Mayor S Arya Rajendran. This is in connection with the allegations against her for sending a letter to CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavoor Nagappan seeking a list from the party to appoint contract workers in the corporation.



Denying any wrongdoing on her part, Mayor S Arya Rajendran on Sunday called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his official residence and handed over a complaint seeking a comprehensive probe on the letter row. State Police Chief Anil Kant was also present in the residence and he was directed to initiate an investigation.

However, the Mayor reiterated that she neither signed nor sent any letter to CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan dated November 1 seeking a list of party workers for the contractual appointment in 295 vacancies. She also said the investigation should reveal whether the letter is forged or not. When asked about the involvement of any of her staff, she has denied and defended them saying that all of her staff were trust-worthy.

