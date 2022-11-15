Home States Kerala

Kerala HC refuses to stop march to Raj Bhavan, directs Chief Secy to consider BJP chief's plea

K Surendran had earlier written a letter to the Chief Secretary of Kerala, demanding to issue an order preventing the participation of government employees in the Raj Bhavan gherao by the LDF.

Published: 15th November 2022 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 04:39 PM

Kerala-RajBhavanMarch

Corporation councillor S Pushpalatha along with other councillors attend the Raj Bhavan march taken out by the Left-backed Higher Education Protection Committee. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday refused to stop the protest march organised by Left parties to the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram but directed the Chief Secretary to consider the representation filed by BJP state chief K Surendran against the alleged participation of government employees in the agitation.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly asked the counsel representing the BJP chief how one could identify government employees from a protest march.

"Where is the government order asking the employees to take part in the march? How can we identify government employees from the protestors. How can we ask anyone not to hold a protest march?," the court asked.

ALSO READ | Kerala: Raj Bhavan turned into BJP's political office, says Yechury

Meanwhile, Surendran's counsel said the only opposition was against the participation of government employees in the march.

However, the court directed to consider the representation submitted by Surendran and take a decision accordingly.

Surendran had on Monday moved the Kerala High Court saying the march was to mount pressure on the Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to give his assent for proposals on laws.

He alleged that government servants were being compelled to take part in the protest.

"It is reliably learned that efforts are going on to compel the government servants to participate in the protest march. Further they cannot take part in a politically motivated protest against the executive head of the state who is the highest constitutional functionary in the state," Surendran said in his plea filed before the high court.

Surendran sought to direct the Kerala government to prevent the participation of government servants in the agitation against the Governor.

READ | One lakh to attend mega protest in front of Raj Bhavan today

The state cabinet has recently sent an ordinance for the assent of Khan to remove him from the post of Chancellor in universities in Kerala.

The Left parties on Tuesday led a massive protest march to Raj Bhavan over his alleged interference in the higher education sector of Kerala.

The Governor and the Left-ruled state government have been at loggerheads over the appointment of vice chancellors to various universities.

