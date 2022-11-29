Special teams to handle Vizhinjam issue, Nishanthini appointed as special officer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has appointed Thiruvananthapuram range DIG R Nishanthini as special officer to handle law and order issues in Vizhinjam and prevent reoccurrence of violence in the coastal belt.

She will directly be monitoring security arrangements and law and order affairs in Vizhinjam police station limits and coastal areas in Thiruvananthapuram city, Thiruvananthapuram rural and Kollam districts.

The decision was taken after reviewing the law and order situation in Vizhinjam and anticipating that repercussions of violence in the port town would be felt in other coastal areas in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts as well.

Nishanthini will be assisted by SPs K E Baiju and K K Aji in maintaining security in Vizhinjam.

The department has also formed a special team to probe the cases registered in connection with Vizhinjam police station attack.

Thiruvananthapuram city crime and administration Deputy Commissioner K Lalji will head the special team.

City district Crime Branch ACP B Anil Kumar, Thiruvananthapuram City Crime Records Bureau ACP J K Dinil, Thiruvananthapuram Rural Narcotics DySap V T Rasith and Kazhakootam ACP C S Hari are the other members. Lalji has been authorized to draft more men into the team, if required.

