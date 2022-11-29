Home States Kerala

Special teams to handle Vizhinjam issue, Nishanthini appointed as special officer

The decision was taken after reviewing the law and order situation in Vizhinjam and anticipating that repercussions of violence in the port town would be felt in other coastal areas.

Published: 29th November 2022 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Protesters of the Vizhinjam agitation committee block trucks reaching the port site at Mulloor on Saturday | EXpress

Protesters of the Vizhinjam agitation committee block trucks reaching the port site at Mulloor on Saturday | EXpress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has appointed Thiruvananthapuram range DIG R Nishanthini as special officer to handle law and order issues in Vizhinjam and prevent reoccurrence of violence in the coastal belt. 

She will directly be monitoring security arrangements and law and order affairs in Vizhinjam police station limits and coastal areas in Thiruvananthapuram city, Thiruvananthapuram rural and Kollam districts. 

The decision was taken after reviewing the law and order situation in Vizhinjam and anticipating that repercussions of violence in the port town would be felt in other coastal areas in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts as well.

Nishanthini will be assisted by SPs K E Baiju and K K Aji in maintaining security in Vizhinjam.

The department has also formed a special team to probe the cases registered in connection with Vizhinjam police station attack.

Thiruvananthapuram city crime and administration Deputy Commissioner K Lalji will head the special team.

ALSO READ | No one who loves the country could not object, says Kerala Minister assuring Vizinjham port completion

City district Crime Branch ACP B Anil Kumar, Thiruvananthapuram City Crime Records Bureau ACP J K Dinil, Thiruvananthapuram Rural Narcotics DySap V T Rasith and Kazhakootam ACP C S Hari are the other members. Lalji has been authorized to draft more men into the team, if required.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizhinjam Port DIG Nishanthini Vizhinjam violence
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp