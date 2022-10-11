Shocking: Kerala couple 'sacrifice' two women for prosperity; three held

By Express News Service

KOCHI/PATHANAMTHITTA: In a shocking incident, the Kochi city police have unearthed a case of human sacrifice and black magic performed to bring prosperity to a family.

Three persons including a couple have been arrested who confessed to the crime and efforts are on to exhume the body parts of two women who were allegedly sacrificed.

According to the police, two women, Padmam, 52, of Panchavady colony in Ponnurunni, Kochi and Rosily, 50, a native of Vadakkencherry in Thrissur district who was residing at Kalady in Ernakulam district were murdered.

Their bodies were severed into parts and buried at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district.

The police have arrested Bhagavant Singh and Laila of Thiruvalla, and Mohammed Shafi, the agent who lured the women and took them to Pathanamthitta where they were murdered.

Police said Mohammed Shafi had convinced Bhagavant Singh and Laila that conducting human sacrifice will bring prosperity to the family.

The accused couple - Bhagavant Singh and Laila

Shafi is a resident of SRM Road in Kochi. Padmam was a native of Tamil Nadu and had been residing in Kochi for the past 15 years.

Padmam, who was a lottery agent in Kadavantra, had gone missing on September 27 and the police had launched a search for her. Roslin had gone missing in June.

The police had tracked the mobile phone signals of Padmam to Pathanamthitta which helped to reach Bhagavant Singh.

The accused persons have confessed to the crime.

The police suspect that more people will be involved in the crime.

CM expresses shock over the incident

Expressing shock over the incident, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the incident has shaken the progressive mind of Kerala.

"Only people with a sick mentality can do such things. Incidents of black magic and sorcery are challenges to a progressive society. A police investigation has revealed that the two women were murdered as part of superstitious rituals. It was the alertness of the police that helped to unearth the double murder during the investigation of a man missing case," he said.

The CM said abducting people and sacrificing them for wealth are superstitious acts that a progressive state like Kerala cannot think of. "We have to create social awareness against such evils while ensuring stringent action against such incidents. People should come forward to bring such social evils before society. The police will take stringent action against the accused and bring all persons involved in the crime before the law," he said.

KOCHI/PATHANAMTHITTA: In a shocking incident, the Kochi city police have unearthed a case of human sacrifice and black magic performed to bring prosperity to a family. Three persons including a couple have been arrested who confessed to the crime and efforts are on to exhume the body parts of two women who were allegedly sacrificed. According to the police, two women, Padmam, 52, of Panchavady colony in Ponnurunni, Kochi and Rosily, 50, a native of Vadakkencherry in Thrissur district who was residing at Kalady in Ernakulam district were murdered. Their bodies were severed into parts and buried at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district. The police have arrested Bhagavant Singh and Laila of Thiruvalla, and Mohammed Shafi, the agent who lured the women and took them to Pathanamthitta where they were murdered. Police said Mohammed Shafi had convinced Bhagavant Singh and Laila that conducting human sacrifice will bring prosperity to the family. The accused couple - Bhagavant Singh and Laila Shafi is a resident of SRM Road in Kochi. Padmam was a native of Tamil Nadu and had been residing in Kochi for the past 15 years. Padmam, who was a lottery agent in Kadavantra, had gone missing on September 27 and the police had launched a search for her. Roslin had gone missing in June. The police had tracked the mobile phone signals of Padmam to Pathanamthitta which helped to reach Bhagavant Singh. The accused persons have confessed to the crime. The police suspect that more people will be involved in the crime. CM expresses shock over the incident Expressing shock over the incident, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the incident has shaken the progressive mind of Kerala. "Only people with a sick mentality can do such things. Incidents of black magic and sorcery are challenges to a progressive society. A police investigation has revealed that the two women were murdered as part of superstitious rituals. It was the alertness of the police that helped to unearth the double murder during the investigation of a man missing case," he said. The CM said abducting people and sacrificing them for wealth are superstitious acts that a progressive state like Kerala cannot think of. "We have to create social awareness against such evils while ensuring stringent action against such incidents. People should come forward to bring such social evils before society. The police will take stringent action against the accused and bring all persons involved in the crime before the law," he said.