Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi City Police are now probing whether the accused in the 'twin human sacrifice' case 'cooked and ate the flesh of the victims' as there are indications to that effect.

City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said the police are collecting evidence in this regard. “There's some information that the accused ate parts of the body after killing the victims. It is being investigated. We have to conduct DNA analysis and other scientific examinations," he said while addressing a press conference in Kochi on Wednesday.

As reported earlier, three persons Muhammad Shafi (52), a native of Perumbavoor who is currently residing in Kochi; a couple --- Bhagaval Singh (68) of Elanthoor and his wife Laila (59) --- were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of two women in Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta --- Padmam (52) a native of Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, and Rosily Varghese (50) a native of Thrissur.

WATCH:

Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila used to run a massage centre at Elanthoor near Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district at their house. Shafi brought the two women to the couple's home in June and September, and they were brutally murdered by the couple.

The remand report filed at the Judicial First Class Magistrate court confirmed that human sacrifices for prosperity were the reason for both murders.

"Mohammed Shafi entrapped Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila and proposed consumption of human sacrifices would ensure economic prosperity. Miniscule but many transactions were made between Shafi and the couple," Commissioner C H Nagaraju said. The police will conduct an inquiry into these transactions, he added.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Wednesday remanded all three accused to judicial custody. The police said they will approach the court seeking custody of the accused for 12 days for initiating further inquiry and evidence collection.

'Accused Shafi a sexual and sadistic pervert'

Commissioner C H Nagaraju said that the first accused Shafi aka Rasheed is a 'sexual pervert' as there were sadistic injuries found on the private parts of the victims. "He is a hardcore criminal, a psychopath. We are investigating whether there are more accused and if more such cases happened," the commissioner said.

"In 2020, Shafi raped a 75-year-old woman and inflicted grievous injuries on her private parts as well. This indicates sexual perversion and psychopathic behaviour," the commissioner added.



Shafi is a local, familiar with most people in the vicinity, and had his targets, said Commissioner C H Nagaraju in the press conference.

"Shafi laid the net of entrapment, and the couple partook in the plan --- a fourth party's involvement is yet to be identified for which further investigation is required. We are attempting to trace their social media footprint to uncover more details with respect to both Shafi and Bhagaval Singh", the commissioner said.

How the crime unfolded

Padmam who was living in a rented room in Elamkulam and selling lottery tickets was picked up from Mullassaery, Chittoor Road, near Krishna Hospital in Kochi, at around 10.15 am on September 26. Police recovered a clip from CCTV footage in which Padmam was seen boarding Shafi's car. She was offered Rs 15,000 by Shafi, as per the remand report.

The two reached the house of Bhagaval Singh and Laila at Elanthoor around 4 pm the same day.

"At the bedroom located in the central part of the house, Padmam demanded money from the accused persons. Following the argument on it, they strangulated Padmam using a plastic rope. When Padmam became unconscious, she was shifted to another bedroom on the western side of the house. Shafi inflicted injuries on Padmam's private parts with a knife and then slashed her throat which lead to her death. Later, all accused persons cut Padmam into 56 pieces using a cleaver and knives. These parts were collected in a bucket and dumped at a pit which was dug up in the compound of the house at the northern side," the remand report says.

In the interrogation, the accused person reportedly confessed to a similar human sacrifice carried out on June 2022.

The other victim Rosily Varghese of Ashokapuram, Aluva, was taken to the couple's house at Elanthoor and was reportedly offered Rs 10 lakhs for acting in a movie.

"Rosily's hands and legs were tied to the bed in a room in the centre of the house. A piece of cloth was inserted into her mouth which was also taped with plaster. She was stabbed by Shafi and her throat was slashed. Later, her private parts were cut and preserved. The accused persons then cut up her body into several pieces and collected them in a bucket. The body parts were later dumped in a pit dug at the eastern part of the house," stated the report.

Police also stated in the remand report that Shafi was involved in a rape case registered at Puthencruz police station, near Kochi, in 2020, and a theft case registered at Velathoval police station, Idukki in 2006. He is also involved in other criminal cases, details of which are being collected.

⚡️ #KeralaHumanSacrifice | Padmam & Rosily were butchered into '56 pieces' and buried at the house of a popular massage therapist and his wife on the advice of a self-proclaimed sorcerer, who is also a rape accused, in Kerala -- all for 'prosperity.' https://t.co/EMLCQyK6G4 — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) October 12, 2022

How the investigation began

According to police, Palani Amma (42), Padmam's sister lodged a missing complaint at Kadavanthara police station by around 8.20 pm on September 27. Sub Inspector Midhun Mohan recorded her statement and started the probe.

Later, the investigation was taken over by Sub Inspector Anil Kumar who recovered CCTV camera footage from a shop on Chittoor road in which Padmam was seen getting into the vehicle of Shafi on September 26 around 10.15 am.

Anil Kumar conducted a probe about the vehicle and traced Shafi. After interrogating Shafi, it was revealed that Padmam was taken to the house in Elanthoor and there she was murdered. Later, the case was taken over by the Kadavanthara Station House Officer (SHO) who carried out the remaining procedures.

KOCHI: The Kochi City Police are now probing whether the accused in the 'twin human sacrifice' case 'cooked and ate the flesh of the victims' as there are indications to that effect. City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said the police are collecting evidence in this regard. “There's some information that the accused ate parts of the body after killing the victims. It is being investigated. We have to conduct DNA analysis and other scientific examinations," he said while addressing a press conference in Kochi on Wednesday. As reported earlier, three persons Muhammad Shafi (52), a native of Perumbavoor who is currently residing in Kochi; a couple --- Bhagaval Singh (68) of Elanthoor and his wife Laila (59) --- were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of two women in Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta --- Padmam (52) a native of Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, and Rosily Varghese (50) a native of Thrissur. WATCH: Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila used to run a massage centre at Elanthoor near Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district at their house. Shafi brought the two women to the couple's home in June and September, and they were brutally murdered by the couple. The remand report filed at the Judicial First Class Magistrate court confirmed that human sacrifices for prosperity were the reason for both murders. "Mohammed Shafi entrapped Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila and proposed consumption of human sacrifices would ensure economic prosperity. Miniscule but many transactions were made between Shafi and the couple," Commissioner C H Nagaraju said. The police will conduct an inquiry into these transactions, he added. Meanwhile, the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Wednesday remanded all three accused to judicial custody. The police said they will approach the court seeking custody of the accused for 12 days for initiating further inquiry and evidence collection. 'Accused Shafi a sexual and sadistic pervert' Commissioner C H Nagaraju said that the first accused Shafi aka Rasheed is a 'sexual pervert' as there were sadistic injuries found on the private parts of the victims. "He is a hardcore criminal, a psychopath. We are investigating whether there are more accused and if more such cases happened," the commissioner said. "In 2020, Shafi raped a 75-year-old woman and inflicted grievous injuries on her private parts as well. This indicates sexual perversion and psychopathic behaviour," the commissioner added. Shafi is a local, familiar with most people in the vicinity, and had his targets, said Commissioner C H Nagaraju in the press conference. "Shafi laid the net of entrapment, and the couple partook in the plan --- a fourth party's involvement is yet to be identified for which further investigation is required. We are attempting to trace their social media footprint to uncover more details with respect to both Shafi and Bhagaval Singh", the commissioner said. How the crime unfolded Padmam who was living in a rented room in Elamkulam and selling lottery tickets was picked up from Mullassaery, Chittoor Road, near Krishna Hospital in Kochi, at around 10.15 am on September 26. Police recovered a clip from CCTV footage in which Padmam was seen boarding Shafi's car. She was offered Rs 15,000 by Shafi, as per the remand report. The two reached the house of Bhagaval Singh and Laila at Elanthoor around 4 pm the same day. "At the bedroom located in the central part of the house, Padmam demanded money from the accused persons. Following the argument on it, they strangulated Padmam using a plastic rope. When Padmam became unconscious, she was shifted to another bedroom on the western side of the house. Shafi inflicted injuries on Padmam's private parts with a knife and then slashed her throat which lead to her death. Later, all accused persons cut Padmam into 56 pieces using a cleaver and knives. These parts were collected in a bucket and dumped at a pit which was dug up in the compound of the house at the northern side," the remand report says. In the interrogation, the accused person reportedly confessed to a similar human sacrifice carried out on June 2022. The other victim Rosily Varghese of Ashokapuram, Aluva, was taken to the couple's house at Elanthoor and was reportedly offered Rs 10 lakhs for acting in a movie. "Rosily's hands and legs were tied to the bed in a room in the centre of the house. A piece of cloth was inserted into her mouth which was also taped with plaster. She was stabbed by Shafi and her throat was slashed. Later, her private parts were cut and preserved. The accused persons then cut up her body into several pieces and collected them in a bucket. The body parts were later dumped in a pit dug at the eastern part of the house," stated the report. Police also stated in the remand report that Shafi was involved in a rape case registered at Puthencruz police station, near Kochi, in 2020, and a theft case registered at Velathoval police station, Idukki in 2006. He is also involved in other criminal cases, details of which are being collected. ⚡️ #KeralaHumanSacrifice | Padmam & Rosily were butchered into '56 pieces' and buried at the house of a popular massage therapist and his wife on the advice of a self-proclaimed sorcerer, who is also a rape accused, in Kerala -- all for 'prosperity.' https://t.co/EMLCQyK6G4 — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) October 12, 2022 How the investigation began According to police, Palani Amma (42), Padmam's sister lodged a missing complaint at Kadavanthara police station by around 8.20 pm on September 27. Sub Inspector Midhun Mohan recorded her statement and started the probe. Later, the investigation was taken over by Sub Inspector Anil Kumar who recovered CCTV camera footage from a shop on Chittoor road in which Padmam was seen getting into the vehicle of Shafi on September 26 around 10.15 am. Anil Kumar conducted a probe about the vehicle and traced Shafi. After interrogating Shafi, it was revealed that Padmam was taken to the house in Elanthoor and there she was murdered. Later, the case was taken over by the Kadavanthara Station House Officer (SHO) who carried out the remaining procedures.