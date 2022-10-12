Chilling murders from God's Own Country Kerala

By Express News Service

Some of the heinous crimes that shook the conscience of Malayalis in the recent past:

Jolly Joseph, a 47-year-old native of Koodathayi in Kozhikode, murdered six members of her family within a span of 14 years by administering them poison. The serial crime came to light in 2019.

2020: A gang killed Mysuru-based traditional medical practitioner Shaba Sharif in Nilambur after keeping him in custody for more than a year. The killers cut his body into several parts and threw them into Chaliyar river near Edavanna in Malappuram district

April 28, 2016: A 29-year-old law student of the Government Law College, Ernakulam, was found brutally raped and murdered at her home in Perumbavoor. Police arrested Ameer ul-Islam, a migrant worker from Assam, for the gruesome crime

March 22, 2022: Vaiga, a 11-year-old girl, was murdered by her father Sanu Mohan by throwing her into the Muttar River near Kochi. It is said that his financial issues led to the murder.

2021: Manasa P V, a 24-year-old dental student, was shot dead by Rakhil, 32, a Kannur native, in a house at Nellikuzhi after she allegedly declined his proposal. He also used the same gun to kill himself.

May 17, 2015: M K Lalason, 72, a retired health inspector, his wife Prasanna Kumari, 54, a health inspector at Government Hospital, Kottayam, and their elder son Praveen Lal, 28, were found murdered in the laundry shop run by them next to their house at Parampuzha. A week after, Narendra Kumar, 26, a UP native who was employed at the laundry shop, was arrested for the murders.

2020: Uthara, 25, was killed by her husband Sooraj using a cobra he had bought from a snake catcher.

