Home States Kerala

Chilling murders from God's Own Country Kerala

Some of the heinous crimes that shook the conscience of Malayalis in the recent past.

Published: 12th October 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

death

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

Some of the heinous crimes that shook the conscience of Malayalis in the recent past:

Jolly Joseph, a 47-year-old native of Koodathayi in Kozhikode, murdered six members of her family within a span of 14 years by administering them poison. The serial crime came to light in 2019.

2020: A gang killed Mysuru-based traditional medical practitioner Shaba Sharif in Nilambur after keeping him in custody for more than a year. The killers cut his body into several parts and threw them into Chaliyar river near Edavanna in Malappuram district

April 28, 2016: A 29-year-old law student of the Government Law College, Ernakulam, was found brutally raped and murdered at her home in Perumbavoor. Police arrested Ameer ul-Islam, a migrant worker from Assam, for the gruesome crime

March 22, 2022: Vaiga, a 11-year-old girl, was murdered by her father Sanu Mohan by throwing her into the Muttar River near Kochi. It is said that his financial issues led to the murder.

2021: Manasa P V, a 24-year-old dental student, was shot dead by Rakhil, 32, a Kannur native, in a house at Nellikuzhi after she allegedly declined his proposal. He also used the same gun to kill himself.

May 17, 2015: M K Lalason, 72, a retired health inspector, his wife Prasanna Kumari, 54, a health inspector at Government Hospital, Kottayam, and their elder son Praveen Lal, 28, were found murdered in the laundry shop run by them next to their house at Parampuzha. A week after, Narendra Kumar, 26, a UP native who was employed at the laundry shop, was arrested for the murders.

2020: Uthara, 25, was killed by her husband Sooraj using a cobra he had bought from a snake catcher.

READ HERE | Shocking: Kerala couple 'sacrifice' two women for prosperity; three held

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murders Kerala Kerala crimes Kerala murders Human Sacrifice
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp