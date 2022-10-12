Home States Kerala

Human sacrifice: Lorry driver-turned-sorcerer Shafi's neighbours shocked

Police said Shafi is also an accused in the rape and brutal assault on a 75-year-old woman reported in Kolenchery in 2020, while he was working as a lorry driver.

Published: 12th October 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala human sacrifice case

Muhammad Shafi, the prime accused in the twin human sacrifice case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: For his neighbours in Kochi's Gandhi Nagar, Mohammed Shafi alias Rasheed is a grocery store owner. They never suspected that hiding behind the facade was a human trafficker, rapist and self-proclaimed sorcerer who indulged in human sacrifice.

“We were shocked upon hearing that he was behind the brutal murder of two women in Elanthoor,” said Edwin, a fellow Gandhi Nagar resident. Edwin said Shafi, 52, moved to the locality around eight months ago.

Police said Shafi is also an accused in the rape and brutal assault on a 75-year-old woman reported in Kolenchery in 2020, while he was working as a lorry driver. He had gotten out of jail around a year ago.

Though there are reports that Shafi is a native of Perumbavoor, it is not confirmed. He did stay in Perumbavoor and moved to Chembarakky, Aluva. After he was released from jail, he shifted to his current place, a rented home in Gandhi Nagar. There, he has been living with his wife and two daughters.

One of his daughters is married, said neighbours, who added that he and his family were never keen on maintaining any acquaintance with local residents. “He would go to his shop at Shenoy's junction in the morning and return by night,” said a neighbour.

Shafi never maintained any relation with us: Neighbours

Nandu, another local resident, said Shafi used to quarrel with his wife regularly and had physically assaulted her several times. “However, the couple never created any nuisance to the neighbours. My house is very near to his but he never maintained any relationship with us,” he said. Shafi, he said, owns two vehicles including an SUV.

Shafi had lured the two women to Bhagaval Singh and Laila’s house and sacrificed them in the name of black magic. The police said he first brought Rosily to the couple’s house in June this year.

When the couple complained that there had been no change in their lives even after they sacrificed Rosily, he approached Padmam and lured her by offering her a role in an adult film and promising Rs 10 lakh as remuneration.

Recalling the case related to the rape and assault of a 75-year-old woman in 2020, the Ernakulam Rural police said Shafi had been a lorry driver at the time. They said he, along with his woman friend who was the victim’s neighbour, had taken the woman to a house in Pangode near Kolenchery, after offering her tobacco and tea. After he raped the woman, Shafi stabbed her all over her body, including in her private parts, with a sharp weapon, said the police.

READ HERE | Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Human Sacrifice Black magic Kerala crime
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp