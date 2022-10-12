Home States Kerala

Human sacrifice: Victim Rosily left Kalady home on June 6

It is reported that Rosily left home in Kalady saying that she was going to her hometown.

Published: 12th October 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Manju, daughter of Rosily.

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: Manju, who works in a shop in Wadakkanchery and stays at a rented house at Udayanagar, left Thrissur after learning about the human sacrifice of two women in Pathanamthitta, including her mother Rosily, aka Kunjumol.

Rosily worked as a door-to-door saleswoman for a local Ayurveda company. For the past six years, Rosily had been living with a man named Sajeesh, about whom Manju didn’t know anything, in Kalady. “I was working as a teacher in Uttar Pradesh. I returned to my native place in January and met my mother. She used to call me at least once a week and the last time I spoke with her on phone was on June 6. I didn’t get any calls from her after and I felt it was mysterious,” said Manju.

It is reported that Rosily left home in Kalady saying that she was going to her hometown. However, Rosily had left her gold ornaments and savings in the house itself. Rosily’s partner was also unaware of the whereabouts of Rosily. It was he who had called Manju to know whether Rosily had reached her house.

Manju then lodged a missing complaint with Kalady police on August 17 that her mother was missing. Apart from Manju, Rosily has a son, who is also staying in Ernakulam. Rosily’s real name was Kunjumol. She changed it to Rosily about 10 years back.

READ HERE | Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed

