Home States Kerala

Accused in Kerala human sacrifice case deny eating victims' flesh 

Earlier, police said the investigation team was collecting evidence following information that the accused consumed the flesh of one of the victims.

Published: 13th October 2022 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Laila-Bhagaval Singh

The accused couple - Laila and Bhagaval Singh - in the Kerala twin human sacrifice case.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The accused in the Kerala twin human sacrifice case on Thursday denied allegations that they ate the flesh of the victims. 

"No. We have not eaten the flesh," Laila, the third accused in the case told reporters outside the Kakkanad District Jail when she and her husband Bhagaval Singh, the second accused, were taken to the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

The court will consider the petition of the investigation team seeking custody of the three accused for further inquiry and collection of evidence.

WATCH:

Earlier, police said the investigation team was collecting evidence following information that the accused consumed the flesh of one of the victims.

The trio arrested in the case — Elanthoor native Bhagaval Singh, 68, his wife Laila, 59, and Perumbavoor native Mohammed Shafi alias Rasheed -- are currently in judicial custody. They are accused of sacrificing Padmam, 52, of Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, and Rosily Varghese, 50, a native of Thrissur.

Meanwhile, ADGP Vijay Sakhare attended an online meeting of the high-level officers of Kochi city police to review the ongoing probe.

READ HERE | Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ADGP Vijay Sakhare Human Sacrifice
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp