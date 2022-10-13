Accused in Kerala human sacrifice case deny eating victims' flesh 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The accused in the Kerala twin human sacrifice case on Thursday denied allegations that they ate the flesh of the victims.

"No. We have not eaten the flesh," Laila, the third accused in the case told reporters outside the Kakkanad District Jail when she and her husband Bhagaval Singh, the second accused, were taken to the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

The court will consider the petition of the investigation team seeking custody of the three accused for further inquiry and collection of evidence.

Earlier, police said the investigation team was collecting evidence following information that the accused consumed the flesh of one of the victims.

The trio arrested in the case — Elanthoor native Bhagaval Singh, 68, his wife Laila, 59, and Perumbavoor native Mohammed Shafi alias Rasheed -- are currently in judicial custody. They are accused of sacrificing Padmam, 52, of Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, and Rosily Varghese, 50, a native of Thrissur.

Meanwhile, ADGP Vijay Sakhare attended an online meeting of the high-level officers of Kochi city police to review the ongoing probe.

