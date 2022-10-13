Home States Kerala

Kerala human sacrifice: DCP’S intuition led police team to crack case

A routine woman missing case was reported at Kadavanthra station of the Kochi City police on September 26.

Published: 13th October 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: As a recognition of his excellence, Kochi Deputy Commissioner of Police Sasidharan appointed head of probe team | It carried out a scientific probe and netted prime accused Mohammed Shafi and Elanthoor couple 

A routine woman missing case was reported at Kadavanthra station of the Kochi City police on September 26. A case that could have gathered dust in the station’s shelves was dug further to unravel the ‘human sacrifice’, which shook the conscience of the entire state. The brain that led the police to solve the complex case is that of unassuming Kochi Deputy Commissioner of Police S Sasidharan. 

Also read: Human sacrifice: Lorry driver-turned-sorcerer Shafi's neighbours shocked

He is the one who cracked the case after getting a hunch when the complaint of the missing woman was lodged with the Kadavanthra police station, according to police officers. “I have such intuitions. In this case also, I felt there’s something more serious,” said Sasidharan. “Such intuitions of mine rarely go wrong. Maybe, it is due to my experience,” he added. 

Sensing the seriousness, the DCP ordered the police to launch a detailed investigation into the missing case. Subsequently, SHO Byju Jose began an inquiry and SI Midhun lodged an FIR. Sasidharan, on whom IPS was conferred in 2018, was posted as the DCP handling law and order and traffic, Kochi City, in August. He was serving as the Superintendent of Police, Vigilance Special Cell, Kozhikode City.

Many officers pointed out that possibilities were high for the case to be written off as the complainant was a Tamil Nadu native and the missing woman, a poor lottery seller, was staying alone in the city. However, the team under Sasidharan took a special initiative to crack the case. Hailing the efforts made by the DCP, City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said the intuitions of Sasidharan had helped the police in cracking several cases earlier also. 

As a recognition of his excellence, Sasidharan has been appointed the head of the investigation team constituted to carry out further inquiry into the case. On the direction of the DCP, the police team inspected the 10-room building at Elamkulam  where the deceased Padmam stayed. The police directed the migrant workers staying there not to leave the place until further orders. The team carried out a scientific probe and netted prime accused Mohammed Shafi and the Elanthoor couple.

BLACK MAGIC: CPM CALLS FOR LEGISLATION 
T’Puram: The CPM leadership has urged the government to explore the possibility of a new legislation to prevent crimes related to superstitions and black magic in society. While strictly implementing the existing legislations, the scope for a new one should also be looked into, said the CPM. In a statement, the CPM, however, said such practices cannot be prevented with law alone. Even while going ahead with legal interventions, there should be attempts to create awareness, it said. As per the National Crime Records Bureau’s data, there were 73 murders in connection with  superstitions. Nobody would have thought that such an incident could happen in a state like Kerala, said the CPM secretariat condemning the human sacrifice incident. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Human Sacrifice Black magic
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp