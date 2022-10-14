Lok Ayukta orders probe against Shailaja, others in graft complaint

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Posing a fresh bout of headache to the LDF government, the Lok Ayukta on Friday ordered an investigation against former Health Minister KK Shailaja and 12 others on the allegation that large-scale corruption had taken place in relation to the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and other surgical equipment during the time of Covid-19.

Noticeably, the Lok Ayukta has ordered investigation against the former minister, who's also a CPM central committee member, at a time when there are attempts from within the party to sideline her.

Earlier when the PPE kit allegation came up in the assembly health minister Veena George had given a vague answer.

Acting on a complaint filed by Congress leader Veena S Nair, who had alleged that medical equipment, including PPE kits, were purchased at an exorbitant rate during 2020 when the state was reeling under Covid-19, the Lok Ayukta ruled that " we are satisfied that this complaint has to be admitted and an investigation should be commenced under Section 9 (3) of the Lok Ayukta Act."

Apart from Shailaja, former Health Secretary Dr Rajan N Khobragade, former MD of Medical Services Corporation Balamurali and former GM of Medical Services Corporation S R Dilipkumar are the other respondents in the complaint.

The complainant had approached the Lok Ayukta raising a serious allegation that corruption and embezzlement was rampant in the purchase of the surgical equipment and PPE kits by the Medical Services Corporation. The equipment were purchased at more than three-times the market price and that resulted in a substantial loss for the state exchequer, the complaint said. The complainant had also wanted Lok Ayukta to declare the respondents as unfit to hold public office and sought a recommendation to prosecute Shailaja and others for allegedly "causing misappropriation of funds and manipulations from the public exchequer in order to obtain illegal gains and personal benefits."

Listening to the arguements of the counsels of the respondents and the complainant, the Lok Ayukta ordered to issue a summons to Shailaja to appear before the inquiry forum on December 8.

The Lok Ayukta brushed aside the contention of the respondents that the complaint was not maintainable as the complainant had concealed her political affiliation. The anti-graft body said they were satisfied that the complainant has made out a prima facie case warranting an investigation. The respondents also questioned the maintainability of the complaint by citing the relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, but the Lok Ayukta was clearly not amused.

