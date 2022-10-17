With love from Tokyo on ayur-yoga expedition

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Yoga poses are not Greek to Nana Morooka from Tokyo, let it be tadasana, vrikshasana, trikonasana, virabhadrasana, adho mukha svanasana or garudasana. The finesse with which she effortlessly bends forward or backward, twists her body and practises yoga would leave one spellbound.

Unlike many Japanese nationals who are not well-versed in English, Nana converses well in the Queen’s language. She is totally in love with Indian culture and now teaches yoga to a large number of students in her native place which she has aptly named Himalayan Yogshala.

“It was in 2012 that I reached Rishikesh to learn yoga. Sabbal Rana is my guruji. After learning yoga well, I work now as an instructor in Japan. I have a lot of students. I also deal with acupuncture treatment,” says Nana.

Nana was here in connection with the ayurveda treatment of her father Shizuka and mother Fusako at the PNNM Ayurveda Medical College at Cheruthuruthy. She also brought Japanese students to Cheruthuruthy to learn ayurveda through short-term courses. Since they did not know English, she acted as a translator.

etailing the benefits of yoga, Nana said it imparts good health and helps us keep calm and focus on what we are doing. The Japanese are interested in learning it and more people are coming forward. My next trip to Shoranur will be in January, she says.

Nana and her parents were here for three weeks. The students from Japan were able to learn about herbal plants, basic ayurveda, medicine manufacturing and also panchakarma treatment through short-term classes.

These classes also help them set up spas in their country as they become aware of the scientific aspects, said Sandhya Mannath, director of PNMM Ayurveda Medical College at Cheruthuruthy.

