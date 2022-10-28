Home States Kerala

NIA arrests CA Rouf, former secretary of banned PFI

After the call for hartal by the PFI against the ban, Rauf had gone into hiding. Though the police had raided his house and the PFI offices here earlier, they could not locate him.

PFI

PFI flags used for representation.(Photo | Screengrab)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Popular Front of India (PFI) former secretary CA Rauf from his house in Pattambi, Palakkad on Thursday midnight. After recording the arrest, the NIA took Rauf to Kochi for questioning.

The NIA personnel arrived in Pattambi at midnight and circled the house of Rauf in Karimpully. Both the Kerala police and the NIA had been searching for Rauf for some time. They were in search of him even before the ban on the outfit.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: Anti-Terrorism Squad arrests four PFI activists from Raigad district

After the call for hartal by the PFI against the ban, Rauf had gone into hiding. Though the police had raided his house and the PFI offices here earlier, they could not locate him. However, they had kept a tab on the places that he was likely to go to and also the people he could meet. The relatives of Rauf were also being monitored. The NIA then received a tip-off that he was in his house Thursday.

NIA believes Rauf had helped the other leaders of the PFI to evade arrest after the ban on the outfit. Even when Rauf was hiding, he used to control the organizational activities of PFI. He also apportioned the funds received from abroad among the various branches and also extended legal support to the cadres.

ALSO READ | Kerala Police deny PFI links of officers but debate rages

Following the widespread violence in connection with the hartal called by the PFI and the recent killings of RSS activists in Palak, Rauf was on the radar of law enforcement agencies. But he skillfully evaded them and operated from his hideout.

The Centre has banned the PFI outfit for five years recently. 

