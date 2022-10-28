Home States Kerala

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel  

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: An employee of the Usha School of Athletics at Balussery near here, was found hanging in the hostel on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Jayanthi Palaniswami (27), a native of Coimbatore, who has been working at the school as an assistant coach for the last one-and-half years.

Jayanthi was found hanging at 5 am inside her room on Friday. She came to the school as an assistant coach and has been giving training to 27 students here. She had completed her post-graduation in Computer Science and Sports Education and Diploma in Yoga.

Jayanthi joined the Usha School of Athletics as an assistant coach after completing her sports studies in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ | Sports my priority, not politics, says PT Usha

The Balussery police have registered a case of unnatural death and started the investigation. The initial conclusion of the police is that the coach's death is a suicide. The body will be shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination after the inquest procedure. The authorities of Usha School of Athletics haven't responded to the incident yet.

Suicide Helpline numbers

People struggling with depression and feeling suicidal can call Roshani Helpline Nos. 81420 20033 or 81420 20044 from 11 am to 9 pm on all days and get free and  confidential support

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

