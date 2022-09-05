12-year-old Kerala girl mauled by stray dog dies in Kottayam medical college 

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA : A 12-year-old-girl, who was undergoing treatment for a stray dog bite died at Kottayam Medical College Hospital on Monday.

The deceased is Abhirami, a native of Ranni in Pathanamthitta district. Abhirami was on her way to buy milk when the dog mauled her in seven places --on her legs, hands and near the eyes. She was taken to Pathanamthitta General Hospital and she was administered three anti- rabies vaccines after her condition turned serious.

Later, she was taken to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. But her life could not be saved. The victim was on ventilator support in the MCH.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George earlier directed the Director of Medical Education to set up a board by combining experts from different departments to study the quality of anti-rabies vaccines. The Opposition leader V D Satheesan had urged the state government to provide better treatment to the girl and meet the cost of the treatment.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently informed the State Assembly that the government would set up an expert panel to examine the quality of the anti-rabies vaccine being given in hospitals in the state.

Health Minister Veena George informed that a total of 20 people have died due to rabies infection in Kerala so far this year.

Noting that the major concern of the common people was why the death had happened despite vaccination, the Health minister said as per the medical reports all of them had suffered dog bites in the critical body parts like face, fingers and so on which are more prone to the disease spread.

