Congress veteran AK Antony's son Anil joins BJP

By Express News Service

Anil K Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister AK Antony, joined the BJP on Thursday.

Anil, who was a Congress leader from Kerala, quit the party in January following the row over BBC's documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On March 30, Anil told TNIE that he has no intention of joining the BJP camp and would be glad to return to the Congress if some good men can take over and reform the party.

The 36-year-old former AICC’s digital media coordinator has been very harsh on the Congress party in his comments after stepping down from the dual posts of chairman, State Congress’ digital communication cell, and AICC’s digital media coordinator.

