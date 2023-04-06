Home States Kerala

Kerala police team with Elathur train arson attack case suspect reach Kozhikode

The motive behind the attack, whether he got help from others to commit the crime, how he escaped after the incident, etc is yet to be found.

Published: 06th April 2023 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

ADGP M R Ajith Kumar

ADGP M R Ajith Kumar at Kannur railway station

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The suspect in the Elathur train arson attack case Shahrukh Saifi (30), who was nabbed from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra late on Tuesday, was brought to a police camp in Maloorkunnu in Kozhikode on Thursday morning. 

ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and North Zone IG Neeraj Kumar Gupta have reached the camp. Kozhikode City Police Commissioner Rajpal Meena has also come to the police camp. Accused Saifi, a native of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, will be questioned in detail here.

On April 2, the accused poured inflammable liquid on the passengers of the Alappuzha - Kannur Executive Express. Three died and eight people were injured in the attack. The investigation agencies, including Kerala police, Railway Police Force and  Anti Terrorist Squad were in search for the accused based on the clues received from the bag spotted near the crime scene in Elathur.

Later the combined efforts of state-central investigation agencies were made to find the accused in northern states like UP and Delhi since the owner of the bag seemed to have north Indian links. 

The accused was nabbed by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorist Squad on Tuesday late night in Ratnagiri following a tip-off that Shahrukh Saifi sought treatment at a hospital there for injuries.

The police team returned from Ratnagiri with Shahrukh Saifi on Wednesday afternoon and crossed the Kerala border at 1.05 am on Thursday. When they reached Kannur Melur at 3.35 am, the tire of the car they were travelling in got punctured. At 4.40 am, the accused was transferred to another vehicle and taken to Kozhikode. Then at 6.10, he was taken to the Maloorkunnu police camp. 

The motive behind the attack, whether he got help from others to commit the crime, how he escaped after the incident, etc is yet to be found. Senior police officers will be in charge of the interrogation.

The three killed in the incident were Rahmath M (45) of Palottupalli, Mattannur in Kannur, her niece Sahara (2) and Noufeek (42) of Mattannur.

Flat tyre, and technical issue delayed the journey

KANNUR: Things have not gone smoothly for the police team which brought Shahrukh Saifi to Kozhikode, as their journey got halted twice due to unexpected events.

ALSO READ | Kerala train fire incident: Police nab suspect from Maharashtra

The team was stuck on the road for about an hour after the vehicle's tire got flat at Mammakkunnu near Kadachira, Kannur at around 3.35 am. The Edakkad police reached the spot and arranged another vehicle but the police team could not continue their journey, as the vehicle had some technical problems. Then, the police arranged a private vehicle for the team to continue their journey to Kozhikode at 4.30 am

ALSO READ | 'Damage done, arrest won’t make a difference', say Kerala train attack victims

It is said that the security arrangements made for the team were inadequate as there were only three members in the team who brought Shahrukh to Kerala and there were no other escorted vehicles to provide security.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elathur train arson attack case Kerala train fire incident Ajith Kumar
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp