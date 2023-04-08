12-hr hartal in Muthalamada on Tuesday against move to translocate Arikomban

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A 12-hour hartal will be observed in Muthalamada panchayat on Tuesday in protest against the move to translocate rogue tusker Arikomban from Chinnakanal to Parambikulam.

Meanwhile, Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty said that the government is not particular about translocating Arikomban to Parambikulam. It was the recommendation of the expert committee constituted by the High Court, he added. The decision to observe a 12-hour hartal was taken at a meeting held at Muthalamada on Friday. The meeting was chaired by the president of Muthalamada panchayat. The Muthalamada panchayat is ruled by independents with Congress support.

In another all-party meeting convened by Nenmara MLA K Babu of the CPM, it was decided to approach the High Court on Monday stating that there were hundreds of families living in the area, and if Arikomban is released here it will affect them. Moreover, if Arikomban comes down from Parambikulam, the people of six panchayats - Muthalamada, Nelliampathy, Elavancherry, Kollengode, Nenmara and Ayilur- will be affected. K Babu told TNIE that a meeting of the local lawyers will be called on Saturday and a decision will be taken on how to legally fight the case in the High Court.

He said all political party representatives took part in Friday’s meeting. A dharna is also planned on April 10 at Kambrathchalla in Muthalamada after taking out a protest march, Babu said.

He said that the decision of the Muthalamada panchayat committee to call a 12-hour hartal was taken in haste. A hartal that affects the lives of people should be called only as a last resort, he said.

