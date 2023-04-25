Home States Kerala

Kerala: Eight-year-old girl dies in Thrissur after mobile phone explodes

Eight-year-old girl was killed after a mobile phone exploded in her hands while she was watching videos.

Published: 25th April 2023 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Adhithyasree

By Express News Service

KERALA: In a shocking incident, an eight-year-old girl was killed after a mobile phone exploded in her hands while she was watching videos on Monday night at Thiruvilwamala in Thrissur.

The deceased has been identified as Adhithyasree, daughter of Ashok Kumar. Pazhayannur police registered a case and initiated probe. The forensic team is at the residence of the girl to analyse the details including the reason behind explosion.

According to the police, overheating of the battery may have led to the explosion.

Adhithyasree is a class three student at the Christ New Life school in Thiruvilwamala, her body was shifted to the Thrissur Medical College.

ALSO READ | Man dies after phone charger explodes in Erode

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Phone exploded
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp