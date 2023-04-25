Kerala: Eight-year-old girl dies in Thrissur after mobile phone explodes

By Express News Service

KERALA: In a shocking incident, an eight-year-old girl was killed after a mobile phone exploded in her hands while she was watching videos on Monday night at Thiruvilwamala in Thrissur.

The deceased has been identified as Adhithyasree, daughter of Ashok Kumar. Pazhayannur police registered a case and initiated probe. The forensic team is at the residence of the girl to analyse the details including the reason behind explosion.

According to the police, overheating of the battery may have led to the explosion.

Adhithyasree is a class three student at the Christ New Life school in Thiruvilwamala, her body was shifted to the Thrissur Medical College.

ALSO READ | Man dies after phone charger explodes in Erode

KERALA: In a shocking incident, an eight-year-old girl was killed after a mobile phone exploded in her hands while she was watching videos on Monday night at Thiruvilwamala in Thrissur. The deceased has been identified as Adhithyasree, daughter of Ashok Kumar. Pazhayannur police registered a case and initiated probe. The forensic team is at the residence of the girl to analyse the details including the reason behind explosion. According to the police, overheating of the battery may have led to the explosion.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Adhithyasree is a class three student at the Christ New Life school in Thiruvilwamala, her body was shifted to the Thrissur Medical College. ALSO READ | Man dies after phone charger explodes in Erode