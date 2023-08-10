Home States Kerala

CPM terms allegations against Kerala CM's daughter 'baseless'; alleges conspiracy

The allegations were made in the backdrop of the Puthuppaly election announcement, observed the CPM, adding that the chief minister has no link with the issue.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM central leadership has denied the allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan. Terming allegations of payments to her as a monthly quota from CMRL as baseless, the party issued an official statement alleging that a normal issue involving a company, is being used for political gains.

It was a legal service agreement between two legitimate companies, and the money was paid on an annual basis as per the norms of the agreement. This was termed as a monthly quota to make it appear credible.

"It's a transparent deal between two companies. All transactions between them were made through the bank. Such legitimate transactions between two companies were portrayed as monthly quota," said CPM.

The Company CMRL had approached the Income Tax Settlement Board in connection with an IT dispute. Veena Vijayan's company is not a party in the issue, nor has its version been heard. A conspiracy was hatched to link her with needless controversies, especially in the backdrop of the announcement of the Puthuppally bypoll.

In its statement, the CPM pointed out that "politicians' wards, like anyone else, have every right to indulge in any legitimate work. That's how Veena started a consultancy company. Its activities are transparent. The company itself has admitted that there were no wrongdoings in this regard. It's evident that the chief minister has no link with the issue."

The CPM leadership alleged that an IT-related matter involving a company is being used to make political gains. Of late the Centre and its numerous agencies have been hunting down political opponents by targeting their families. Such moves were made in Bihar and Telangana too. The conspiracy to drag the chief minister into the matter is evident for all to see.

"The fact that the remarks were made without lending an ear to Veena's side of the story clearly points to a conspiracy at work here. It's also ironical that such remarks were made in an order that had completely acquitted the company from any further legal proceedings," said the CPM.

Accusing a section of the media of indulging in false propaganda, the CPM pointed out that earlier too, such false campaigns were undertaken against the CPM, but to no avail.

