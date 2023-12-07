Doctor suicides in Kerala prompt call for more support to beat stress and isolation 

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A young doctor’s suicide in Thiruvananthapuram has brought to the fore the disturbing trend of such incidents involving medics. This year alone, 11 medical professionals died by suicide in the state. The majority of them were males of all age groups. Experts attribute this alarming pattern to heightened stress levels and social isolation faced by doctors.

Mental health professionals have identified a growing sense of desolation among doctors, coupled with diminishing coping mechanisms for handling stressors. Various organisations representing house surgeons, and even the IMA, have been highlighting the need to reduce stress levels by way of reduced workload, better service conditions, etc. Postgraduate students are the most affected when it comes to work-life balance.

“PG students have the most workload and are poorly paid. Most of us are married and have to support our families, besides repaying education loans. Several students have reported marital problems due to these factors,” said a representative of the Kerala Medical Postgraduates Association. PG students in government medical colleges get a stipend of around Rs 50,000 per month. They have petitioned the government for reduced workload and a higher stipend.

Experts point out that doctors often resort to extreme measures when their support systems disintegrate. “Doctors burdened with work used to get support from their families and friends. If that support is missing, they lose the space to let off steam. It happens when the spouse is not supportive enough,” said Dr Arun B Nair, professor of psychiatry at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College.

According to him, irregular sleep, inactive social life, lack of recreation along with hostile patients are major stressors. He pointed out that women attempt suicide more frequently than men, while men tend to complete suicide attempts.

ALSO READ | Demand of huge dowry alleged as reason behind medico’s suicide in Kerala

Dr Jayasree A K, social activist and professor at Kannur Medical College, said that women have better coping skills to deal with stress. “The conditions are more unfavourable for women, compared with men. Most women doctors marry, become pregnant and have babies after their PG. At the same time they also have to compete with men professionally,” said Dr Jayasree.

“Those who committed suicide would have undergone multiple trauma and the final straw could have been only another trigger. They must have been vulnerable for some time,” she said, stressing the need for a support mechanism.

A report published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) found that Kerala had the fourth highest suicide rate -- 28.5 per one lakh population -- in the country in 2022. The report documented a total of 10,162 suicides in the state that year.

CURING THE PHYSICIAN

Stressors for doctors

Irregular sleep-wake cycle

Inactive social life

Diminishing scope for recreation

Patient load and stress

Biological factors such as depression

Remedies

Reducing workload through a referral system

Physician wellness centres in hospitals to help doctors in stress

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A young doctor’s suicide in Thiruvananthapuram has brought to the fore the disturbing trend of such incidents involving medics. This year alone, 11 medical professionals died by suicide in the state. The majority of them were males of all age groups. Experts attribute this alarming pattern to heightened stress levels and social isolation faced by doctors. Mental health professionals have identified a growing sense of desolation among doctors, coupled with diminishing coping mechanisms for handling stressors. Various organisations representing house surgeons, and even the IMA, have been highlighting the need to reduce stress levels by way of reduced workload, better service conditions, etc. Postgraduate students are the most affected when it comes to work-life balance. “PG students have the most workload and are poorly paid. Most of us are married and have to support our families, besides repaying education loans. Several students have reported marital problems due to these factors,” said a representative of the Kerala Medical Postgraduates Association. PG students in government medical colleges get a stipend of around Rs 50,000 per month. They have petitioned the government for reduced workload and a higher stipend.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Experts point out that doctors often resort to extreme measures when their support systems disintegrate. “Doctors burdened with work used to get support from their families and friends. If that support is missing, they lose the space to let off steam. It happens when the spouse is not supportive enough,” said Dr Arun B Nair, professor of psychiatry at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College. According to him, irregular sleep, inactive social life, lack of recreation along with hostile patients are major stressors. He pointed out that women attempt suicide more frequently than men, while men tend to complete suicide attempts. ALSO READ | Demand of huge dowry alleged as reason behind medico’s suicide in Kerala Dr Jayasree A K, social activist and professor at Kannur Medical College, said that women have better coping skills to deal with stress. “The conditions are more unfavourable for women, compared with men. Most women doctors marry, become pregnant and have babies after their PG. At the same time they also have to compete with men professionally,” said Dr Jayasree. “Those who committed suicide would have undergone multiple trauma and the final straw could have been only another trigger. They must have been vulnerable for some time,” she said, stressing the need for a support mechanism. A report published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) found that Kerala had the fourth highest suicide rate -- 28.5 per one lakh population -- in the country in 2022. The report documented a total of 10,162 suicides in the state that year. CURING THE PHYSICIAN Stressors for doctors Irregular sleep-wake cycle Inactive social life Diminishing scope for recreation Patient load and stress Biological factors such as depression Remedies Reducing workload through a referral system Physician wellness centres in hospitals to help doctors in stress Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7). Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp