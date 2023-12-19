‘Unusual actions’ of governor may force us to seek his removal: CM Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Stepping up his attack on the state governor, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said Arif Mohammed Khan had stooped to such levels that he seems to be blabbering about anything and everything.

The CM said the governor’s “unusual actions” could force the state government to seek his recall.

Speaking at a media briefing in Kottarakara, Kollam, on the sidelines of the Nava Kerala Sadas, Pinarayi accused the governor of working to create a hostile environment in the state. Terming “Khan’s challenge to SFI activists” and his “provocative remarks” as unusual, Pinarayi said the Centre should review the governor’s actions. The state is mulling over requisite measures to address the same, he added.

“Arif Mohammed Khan has been making such statements to benefit his RSS cohorts. His provocations are deliberate. The Centre should verify his actions,” said Pinarayi. He indicated that the state government also has the option of approaching the President.

“The governor is trying to create a hostile environment in the state. He is carrying out the RSS agenda by calling SFI workers ‘bloody criminals.’ Can such language be used by a person holding the governor’s post? This disrupts the harmony of the state, and if necessary, we will have to request the Centre to remove him,” the CM said.

He noted that some Union ministers have backed the governor’s actions. “While we plan to approach the Union government over the governor’s actions, it’s disheartening to see ministers supporting him.” The CM also criticised the UDF for what he perceived as its alignment with the RSS agenda, citing the opposition front’s refusal to participate in the Nava Kerala Sadas. He called for unity between UDF and LDF against perceived threats to the state’s federal structure.

Black flag waved as Khan reaches Thiruvananthapuram:

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan returned to Thiruvananthapuram on Monday night amid heavy security even as the SFI workers managed to pull off protests and waved black flags at his motorcade at several spots in the city. The governor reached Thiruvananthapuram airport by 10.15pm and was escorted out to Raj Bhavan under a heavy police deployment. Though the Raj Bhavan had written to the state police chief intimating that the governor did not need any additional security measures, the police deployed 700 personnel on duty. On his arrival, the governor came out with scathing remarks against the state government and the SFI. He accused the state government of breaking schools, violating the sanctity of temples and destroying higher education sector in the state. Taking potshots at the SFI, he said they did not represent the entire student community.

