Governor Arif Mohammed Khan unfit for the post: CPM Polit Buro

It accused the Governor of overstepping all boundaries with his constant political attack against the elected state government and grossly erratic behaviour.

Published: 18th December 2023 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury delivering the inaugural address at the party's 4-day Kerala state conference at Marine Drive ground in Kochi on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming down heavily on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the CPM Polit Buro has termed him unfit for holding the post of governor.

It accused the Governor of overstepping all boundaries with his constant political attack against the elected state government and grossly erratic behaviour. Arif Mohammed Khan has proved himself unworthy of continuing in the post, said the CPM leadership.

In a statement issued on Monday, the PB said, "There is no way for a person holding the Constitutional post of Governor to behave and he has proved himself unworthy of continuing in that post. The latest instance of the Governor's statement is that there is 'the beginning of the collapse of the Constitutional machinery in the state. Such threats levelled against the state government will be rejected outright by the people of the state", the PB said.
 
The CPM also alleged that it was the Governor's latest action of nominating RSS persons in the nominated seats of Kerala and Calicut universities that had triggered the students' protests against him.

"The Governor has misused his position as Chancellor of these universities. While the students have the democratic right to protest peacefully, Governor has sought to blame the Cheif Minister for these protests and made insulting references to him," it added.

Arif Mohammed Khan CPM Polit buro Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan

