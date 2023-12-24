Case registered against Kerala CM’s securitymen for assaulting KSU activists

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Hours after Judicial First Class Magistrate Court 1 on Saturday directed police to register a case against a gunman and policeman on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s security detail who assaulted KSU activists staging a black flag protest against the Nava Kerala Sadas, the Alappuzha South police registered a case against them.

Cases were registered against Anil Kumar, SI (gunman) and Sandeep S, both of Thiruvananthapuram. They were booked under Sections 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 294(b) (singing, reciting or uttering any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) of IPC.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Youth Congress state committee member Ajay Juel Kuriakose.

Assault resulted in injuries to KSU leaders

KSU district president Thomas A D and Ajay suffered injuries in the attack, which was in retaliation of their protest directed at the bus carrying the cabinet as it was moving through Alappuzha town on December 15.

ALSO READ | Mayhem spills over into 2nd day as police break up KSU protest march

The petition named Anil and Sandeep S as those involved. According to the petition, Ajay and Thomas, who were waiting near Alappuzha General Hospital junction, shouted slogans against the CM and ministers, when the Sadas bus passed by. The CM’s gunman, in civvies, was in a vehicle behind the bus.

He had the vehicle stopped and emerged from it to thrash them. The policeman, who was in another escort vehicle, also assaulted them and both suffered injuries, it said. The attack became news and led to calls for action against the two security men, whose action CM Pinarayi justified.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ALAPPUZHA: Hours after Judicial First Class Magistrate Court 1 on Saturday directed police to register a case against a gunman and policeman on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s security detail who assaulted KSU activists staging a black flag protest against the Nava Kerala Sadas, the Alappuzha South police registered a case against them. Cases were registered against Anil Kumar, SI (gunman) and Sandeep S, both of Thiruvananthapuram. They were booked under Sections 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 294(b) (singing, reciting or uttering any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) of IPC. The court was hearing a petition filed by Youth Congress state committee member Ajay Juel Kuriakose. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Assault resulted in injuries to KSU leaders KSU district president Thomas A D and Ajay suffered injuries in the attack, which was in retaliation of their protest directed at the bus carrying the cabinet as it was moving through Alappuzha town on December 15. ALSO READ | Mayhem spills over into 2nd day as police break up KSU protest march The petition named Anil and Sandeep S as those involved. According to the petition, Ajay and Thomas, who were waiting near Alappuzha General Hospital junction, shouted slogans against the CM and ministers, when the Sadas bus passed by. The CM’s gunman, in civvies, was in a vehicle behind the bus. He had the vehicle stopped and emerged from it to thrash them. The policeman, who was in another escort vehicle, also assaulted them and both suffered injuries, it said. The attack became news and led to calls for action against the two security men, whose action CM Pinarayi justified. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp