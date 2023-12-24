Clashes, protests mar Nava Kerala Sadas culmination

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s 36-day-long Nava Kerala Sadas wound down in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday to political clashes, violent protests, widespread police action and Opposition marches.

On the final day of the mass outreach programme, the capital city witnessed another round of road battles, when the Congress march to the police headquarters turned violent. Senior leaders and activists, including state party president K Sudhakaran, and party MPs and MLAs, were shifted to the hospital after they experienced unease from the tear-gas shells lobbed by police.

A Congress worker pelts a stone at police during

the party’s protest march in the state capital | Express

The unrest continued into the day with the Yuva Morcha march to the Secretariat leading to a scuffle, following which police used water cannons to disperse protesters. Morcha activists also protested at the Poojappura grounds, where the CM was about to address the Sadas.

In another development, a group of Revolutionary Youth Front activists entered the Secretariat compound and protested with black flags near the CM’s office. While Opposition leaders slammed the chief minister for the police action, Pinarayi Vijayan chose to return the favour, blaming the former for instigating the violence.

‘Police goons’ of CM behind violence: Sudhakaran

Police fired water cannons and tear-gas shells, as Congress workers crossed swords with the police during the party’s protest. Several activists, including women, and even journalists passed out from the fumes. The Congress voiced its strong disapproval of the police action. Leaders said officers violated standard procedure by using water cannons and tear gas.

Around 11.30 am, the march led by Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan reached Althara junction, where police had erected barricades. Anticipating the move, the party made arrangements for a public function at Althara junction. A huge posse of police personnel were also stationed behind the makeshift venue.

Trouble started soon after Sudhakaran’s brief address. As soon as Satheesan started his speech, some activists attempted to force back the barricades, which prompted cops to employ water cannons. In retaliation, activists pelted stones at the police, who responded with around eight tear-gas shells, some of which fell in front of the dais. Many activists retreated. The leaders who were on the dias suffered breathlessness and irritation in the eyes.

Many of them were shifted to Sasthamangalam’s Sree Ramakrishna Mission Hospital. Sudhakaran complained of uneasiness and a burning sensation in his eyes. Jeby Mather MP and MLAs Anwar Sadath and Chandy Oommen were also hospitalised.

Photo | Express

Many activists, however, refused to budge from the scene. Agitated party workers vented their anger at posters and banners of the Nava Kerala Sadas put up along the Vellayambalam-Vazhuthacaud stretch. They were later dispersed by leaders, including M Liju and M Vincent. Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil and Congress state general secretary Pazhakulam Madhu also tried to dissuade activists from turning on the police.

Senior leaders, including MPs Kodikunnil Suresh and Shashi Tharoor, strongly condemned the police action, terming it premeditated and without provocation. Speaking to media persons at the hospital, Sudhakaran said the ‘police goons’ of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were behind the violence.

TNIE lensman injured

TNIE lensman Vincent Pulickal who was

injured in stone pelting during the Congress

protest march towards the state police

headquarters on Saturday

TNIE lensman Vincent Pulickal suffered injuries in the violence during the Congress march towards the state police headquarters. He suffered a deep injury on his forehead in the stone pelting by Congress activists at the police.

He was given medical treatment at Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital. He had to have three stitches on his forehead.

A total of six other media professionals, including women reporters of TV news channels, fell unconscious owing to the tear gas shell strike and water cannon attack.

The mediapersons were taken to various hospitals including the General Hospital and Sree Rama Krishna Mission Hospital at Sasthamangalam.

The cameras of some media persons were also damaged. Cops from city police spoke to Vincent at his home and collected evidence from him.

ALSO READ | Case registered against Kerala CM’s securitymen for assaulting KSU activists

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s 36-day-long Nava Kerala Sadas wound down in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday to political clashes, violent protests, widespread police action and Opposition marches. On the final day of the mass outreach programme, the capital city witnessed another round of road battles, when the Congress march to the police headquarters turned violent. Senior leaders and activists, including state party president K Sudhakaran, and party MPs and MLAs, were shifted to the hospital after they experienced unease from the tear-gas shells lobbed by police. A Congress worker pelts a stone at police during the party’s protest march in the state capital | Express The unrest continued into the day with the Yuva Morcha march to the Secretariat leading to a scuffle, following which police used water cannons to disperse protesters. Morcha activists also protested at the Poojappura grounds, where the CM was about to address the Sadas. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In another development, a group of Revolutionary Youth Front activists entered the Secretariat compound and protested with black flags near the CM’s office. While Opposition leaders slammed the chief minister for the police action, Pinarayi Vijayan chose to return the favour, blaming the former for instigating the violence. ‘Police goons’ of CM behind violence: Sudhakaran Police fired water cannons and tear-gas shells, as Congress workers crossed swords with the police during the party’s protest. Several activists, including women, and even journalists passed out from the fumes. The Congress voiced its strong disapproval of the police action. Leaders said officers violated standard procedure by using water cannons and tear gas. Around 11.30 am, the march led by Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan reached Althara junction, where police had erected barricades. Anticipating the move, the party made arrangements for a public function at Althara junction. A huge posse of police personnel were also stationed behind the makeshift venue. Trouble started soon after Sudhakaran’s brief address. As soon as Satheesan started his speech, some activists attempted to force back the barricades, which prompted cops to employ water cannons. In retaliation, activists pelted stones at the police, who responded with around eight tear-gas shells, some of which fell in front of the dais. Many activists retreated. The leaders who were on the dias suffered breathlessness and irritation in the eyes. Many of them were shifted to Sasthamangalam’s Sree Ramakrishna Mission Hospital. Sudhakaran complained of uneasiness and a burning sensation in his eyes. Jeby Mather MP and MLAs Anwar Sadath and Chandy Oommen were also hospitalised. Photo | Express Many activists, however, refused to budge from the scene. Agitated party workers vented their anger at posters and banners of the Nava Kerala Sadas put up along the Vellayambalam-Vazhuthacaud stretch. They were later dispersed by leaders, including M Liju and M Vincent. Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil and Congress state general secretary Pazhakulam Madhu also tried to dissuade activists from turning on the police. Senior leaders, including MPs Kodikunnil Suresh and Shashi Tharoor, strongly condemned the police action, terming it premeditated and without provocation. Speaking to media persons at the hospital, Sudhakaran said the ‘police goons’ of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were behind the violence. TNIE lensman injured TNIE lensman Vincent Pulickal who was injured in stone pelting during the Congress protest march towards the state police headquarters on SaturdayTNIE lensman Vincent Pulickal suffered injuries in the violence during the Congress march towards the state police headquarters. He suffered a deep injury on his forehead in the stone pelting by Congress activists at the police. He was given medical treatment at Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital. He had to have three stitches on his forehead. A total of six other media professionals, including women reporters of TV news channels, fell unconscious owing to the tear gas shell strike and water cannon attack. The mediapersons were taken to various hospitals including the General Hospital and Sree Rama Krishna Mission Hospital at Sasthamangalam. The cameras of some media persons were also damaged. Cops from city police spoke to Vincent at his home and collected evidence from him. ALSO READ | Case registered against Kerala CM’s securitymen for assaulting KSU activists Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp