Kerala government forms medical board to monitor Oommen Chandy's health

The decision to appoint a medical board was taken after the health minister Veena George visited Chandy at NIMS hospital in Neyyatinkara where he was admitted with pneumonia on Monday night.

Published: 07th February 2023

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Tuesday constituted a six-member medical board to oversee treatment for Oommen Chandy, two days after his brother and 41 other relatives alleged denial of proper treatment for the ailing leader and petitioned CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his urgent intervention.

The board will monitor the health and treatment of the former CM and coordinate with doctors of the Neyyattinkara hospital, where Chandy was admitted with pneumonia on Monday. Based on its clearance, he will be shifted to the Bengaluru hospital where he was earlier treated.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan met Chandy at the hospital and held talks with his family, including daughter Achu Oommen who came from Dubai.

‘Chandy to remain in T’Puram hosp for now’

Satheesan told TNIE that the former CM’s health has improved and he will be airlifted to Bengaluru on Wednesday. “The party will bear the expenses of the air ambulance. A doctor, two staff members and Achu Oommen will accompany Oommen Chandy,” he said. However, the Congress veteran’s son Chandy Oommen, in a Facebook post later, said his father will continue in the private hospital until he recovers.
Health Minister Veena George too visited Chandy and held talks with his family on the day. “His condition has improved,” she said.

The government has sought reports from Rajagiri Hospital in Kochi on the treatment protocol initiated when Chandy was admitted there last October. Veena spoke to Dr Rajesh Raju George, the ENT department head, and Dr Sanju Cyriac, the senior consultant, medical oncology and haematology oncology, of the hospital.

Dr Rajesh told TNIE that Veena had sought Chandy’s discharge summary. “When Oommen Chandy was discharged, we had apprised him and his family of the options he had. They said they will come again. They did once come to the casualty wing after he developed breathing issues. Other than nebulisation, we did not go for further treatment as his family, except one of his daughters, was not keen on continuing treatment here,” he said.

