Kerala assembly adjourned amidst protest against fuel cess

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The legislative assembly was adjourned amidst a protest in the house by the opposition UDF against the budget proposal to introduce fuel tax, here on Thursday.

The Speaker AN Shamseer wrapped up the day’s proceedings and demanded cancelling of the question hour. The house will meet again on February 27.

The UDF MLAs began their protest by walking from the MLA hostels to attend the assembly. The leader of the opposition VD Satheesan informed the Speaker that the UDF MLAs would not cooperate with the house proceedings.

“The finance minister not only withdrew the additional burden imposed on the people but also ridiculed the four UDF MLAs who have been conducting satyagraha in front of the assembly for the last four days. So we cannot cooperate with the proceedings,” said Satheesan.

UDF MLAs protest (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

The Speaker however decided to go ahead with the question hour while the UDF MLAs began entering the well. They came near the Speaker’s dais with placards against the fuel cell. Shamseer announced his decision to wrap up the proceedings after the leader of the opposition reminded the Speaker that the convention was to cancel the question hour when such a protest happened.

It was unfortunate that the opposition refused to cooperate when important issues came up during the question hour, said the Speaker. He asked the ministers to table the responses to the calling attention and submissions. The opposition however announced that they would strengthen the protest outside the house.

On Wednesday the Opposition boycotted the assembly proceedings after Finance Minister K N Balagopal made clear in the House that there won’t be any rollback on the new tax proposals, including the Rs 2 fuel cess.

