Home States Kerala

Kerala assembly adjourned amidst protest against fuel cess

The Speaker AN Shamseer wrapped up the day’s proceedings and demanded cancelling of the question hour. The house will meet again on February 27.

Published: 09th February 2023 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

MLAs PROTEST, KERALA

Opposition MLA s led by leader of the opposition walk in protest to the Assembly from MLA quarters against the tax proposal in the Budget (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The legislative assembly was adjourned amidst a protest in the house by the opposition UDF against the budget proposal to introduce fuel tax, here on Thursday.

The Speaker AN Shamseer wrapped up the day’s proceedings and demanded cancelling of the question hour. The house will meet again on February 27.

The UDF MLAs began their protest by walking from the MLA hostels to attend the assembly. The leader of the opposition VD Satheesan informed the Speaker that the UDF MLAs would not cooperate with the house proceedings.

“The finance minister not only withdrew the additional burden imposed on the people but also ridiculed the four UDF MLAs who have been conducting satyagraha in front of the assembly for the last four days. So we cannot cooperate with the proceedings,” said Satheesan.

UDF MLAs protest (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

The Speaker however decided to go ahead with the question hour while the UDF MLAs began entering the well. They came near the Speaker’s dais with placards against the fuel cell. Shamseer announced his decision to wrap up the proceedings after the leader of the opposition reminded the Speaker that the convention was to cancel the question hour when such a protest happened.

ALSO READ  |Opposition launches indefinite stir against Tax proposals in Kerala Budget

It was unfortunate that the opposition refused to cooperate when important issues came up during the question hour, said the Speaker. He asked the ministers to table the responses to the calling attention and submissions. The opposition however announced that they would strengthen the protest outside the house.

ALSO READ | Kerala Budget 2023: Should have clubbed tax hikes with austerity measures, say experts

On Wednesday the Opposition boycotted the assembly proceedings after Finance Minister K N Balagopal made clear in the House that there won’t be any rollback on the new tax proposals, including the Rs 2 fuel cess.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala legislative assembly AN Shamseer protest
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp