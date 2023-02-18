Actor assault case: Blow to Dileep, Supreme Court okays witness re-examination

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a setback to actor Dileep, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to intervene in the examination of witnesses at the trial court in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case. Dileep had taken objection to the move made by the prosecution to re-examine the witnesses, including actor Manju Warrier, ahead of the deadline set for trial.

He alleged it was the prosecution’s attempt to prolong the trial. Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, representing the government, said it is seeking to examine 32 witnesses and assured that the trial can be completed within 30 days. The bench comprising Justice J J Maheswari and Sanjay Kumar directed the Ernakulam court to take steps to examine the witnesses and send a report on the trial’s progress before the next date. The case has been adjourned to March 24.

Senior counsel R Basanth who appeared for the survivor said the accused cannot dictate which witness is relevant and should be examined before the trial court. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi representing Dileep said every time the deadline comes to a close, the prosecution is filing application for examining additional witnesses. After examining 237 witnesses, they want to examine 40 others now, he said.

NEW DELHI: In a setback to actor Dileep, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to intervene in the examination of witnesses at the trial court in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case. Dileep had taken objection to the move made by the prosecution to re-examine the witnesses, including actor Manju Warrier, ahead of the deadline set for trial. He alleged it was the prosecution’s attempt to prolong the trial. Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, representing the government, said it is seeking to examine 32 witnesses and assured that the trial can be completed within 30 days. The bench comprising Justice J J Maheswari and Sanjay Kumar directed the Ernakulam court to take steps to examine the witnesses and send a report on the trial’s progress before the next date. The case has been adjourned to March 24. Senior counsel R Basanth who appeared for the survivor said the accused cannot dictate which witness is relevant and should be examined before the trial court. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi representing Dileep said every time the deadline comes to a close, the prosecution is filing application for examining additional witnesses. After examining 237 witnesses, they want to examine 40 others now, he said.